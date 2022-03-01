Public input needed at Waterside Chat

The public is invited to attend a Waterside Chat to help identify where in the watershed to focus efforts to improve or protect area lakes and streams.

The chats will be held throughout the Mississippi River-Winona and La Crescent Watershed (WinLaC). This watershed planning area covers nearly 480,000 acres in Houston, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona counties.

The WinLaC Partnership is working together to develop a comprehensive management plan and needs public input in developing a 10-year plan. Local leaders need to hear from landowners, farmers, business owners, public employees, nonprofit leaders, students, educators, and those who use the area.

The La Crescent Area Event Center, 595 Veterans Parkway, will feature a hybrid citizen-input. Community members can either attend in-person or virtually from 6 to 8 p.m. March 8. The chat will include a short presentation of prioritized issues, followed by discussions to help answer the following questions:

Where in the watershed do we need to focus work to improve water quality?

What specific actions should be funded through the plan?

What actions are community members willing to use on their land?

Other (in-person only) Waterside Chats are also scheduled:

• March 7 (5:30–7:30 p.m.) at Stockton Community Center, 8600 North D Street, Stockton. The Stockton-Rollingstone-Minnesota City will be providing a meal for attendees at this meeting.

• March 14 (5-7 p.m.) at Lake Lodge Recreation Center, 113 Lake Park Drive West, Winona.

• March 24 (6-8 p.m.) at St Charles Community Center, 830 Whitewater Ave, St Charles.

• An additional Waterside Chat is planned for the city of Wabasha, but details are not yet finalized.

Refreshments will be provided.

The WinLaC website (https://bit.ly/WinLaC1W1P ) includes interactive maps as well as a short survey to find out what matters most to the community and what actions community members think should be included in the plan.

The WinLaC Partnership planning effort is locally-led; its leaders include representatives from four counties (Houston, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona), four soil and water conservation districts (Olmsted, Root River, Wabasha and Winona), a watershed district (Stockton-Rollingstone-Minnesota City) and the city of Winona.

For more information about this effort, call Sheila Harmes, Winona County Watershed coordinator at (507) 457-6522.

One Watershed One Plan (1W1P) is a program through the Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) that supports local governments in developing comprehensive watershed management plans. Funding is available through the Clean Water Land and Legacy Amendment.

