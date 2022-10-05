Public invited to participate in City of La Crosse's Equity & Diversity Survey.

The public is invited to participate in the City of La Crosse's Equity & Diversity Survey.
“The Racial Equity Team (RET) is working to improve the equity and inclusion throughout the city,” said RET Chairperson Officer Whitney Hughes with the La Crosse Police Department. “It is vital we hear from the people who live, work, visit, and utilize community services, because the input we receive is what empowers us to make essential changes. We ask the entire community to please take the time to provide your input and help us make La Crosse a welcoming and comfortable community for everyone.”
Paper copies are available at City Hall and various locations. For those needing assistance in filling out the survey or a translated version, they can call 608-789-8696 or email luethk@cityoflacrosse.org.
Questions about the survey: Please contact Office Hughes at hughesw@cityoflacrosse.org.