 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Public invited to participate in City of La Crosse's Equity & Diversity Survey.

  • 0
City of La Crosse's Equity & Diversity Survey

City of La Crosse's Equity & Diversity Survey

The public is invited to participate in the City of La Crosse's Equity & Diversity Survey.

“The Racial Equity Team (RET) is working to improve the equity and inclusion throughout the city,” said RET Chairperson Officer Whitney Hughes with the La Crosse Police Department. “It is vital we hear from the people who live, work, visit, and utilize community services, because the input we receive is what empowers us to make essential changes. We ask the entire community to please take the time to provide your input and help us make La Crosse a welcoming and comfortable community for everyone.”

Paper copies are available at City Hall and various locations. For those needing assistance in filling out the survey or a translated version, they can call 608-789-8696 or email luethk@cityoflacrosse.org.

Questions about the survey: Please contact Office Hughes at hughesw@cityoflacrosse.org.

People are also reading…

TAKE THE SURVEY

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Marriage licenses

The following people have applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Will Russia use nuclear weapons? Putin's warnings explained

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News