Public invited to participate in City of La Crosse's Equity & Diversity Survey.

“The Racial Equity Team (RET) is working to improve the equity and inclusion throughout the city,” said RET Chairperson Officer Whitney Hughes with the La Crosse Police Department. “It is vital we hear from the people who live, work, visit, and utilize community services, because the input we receive is what empowers us to make essential changes. We ask the entire community to please take the time to provide your input and help us make La Crosse a welcoming and comfortable community for everyone.”