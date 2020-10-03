Public invited to weigh in on coronavirus vaccine allocation proposal from Wisconsin's Ethics Subcommittee

After several weeks of research, data analysis and deliberation, the Ethics Subcommittee of the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee, comprised of physicians, scientists, educators and community leaders, has completed a COVID-19 vaccine allocation strategy draft for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Now, the public is invited to weigh in on the proposal, available for viewing at https://publicmeetings.wi.gov/download-attachment/8ce3833f-420d-4b3f-82b2-e3561bd36258, and share their feedback through 5 p.m. Oct. 15. Comments should be emailed to DHSSDMAC@dhs.wisconsin.gov., with “Ethics Subcommittee and public comment” in the email subject line.
Post comment period, a vaccine committee and a therapeutics committee will finalize the allocation strategy.
The nonpartisan Ethics Subcommittee was developed to provide a guideline based on meticulously considered ethical principles that ensure no ethnic group, income level or geographical location is at a disadvantage to receive a coronavirus immunization once a vaccine is approved. The subcommittee, whose members represent a broad spectrum, including individuals with disabilities, those who identify as Latinx, Black and Hmong, various age brackets and places of residence both urban and rural, reviewed resources disseminated by other states, federal guidelines and the proposals of other organizations in regard to ethical allocation policies to help determine whether modifications to the recommendation should be made.
"The big question that everyone wants to know (is when a vaccine will be ready), but nobody knows when it will be available or how many (doses) will be available,” subcommittee co-chair Dr. Raj Naik, a primary care pediatrician at Gundersen Health System, told the Tribune last month. “Looking at to whom the vaccine will go is a very complex issue.”
Working under the premise of “promoting the common good, based on scientific evidence,” the group examined all angles to arrive at a guideline, including whether it is appropriate to give preference to those in regions that are disproportionately burdened by COVID-19 or other health inequities, including those with comorbidities or a high number of elderly residents, and if there are circumstances under which priority should be given to frontline workers and those “instrumental to the COVID-19 response.”
All previous discussions by the subcommittee are public record and available to read at https://publicmeetings.wi.gov/view/f74ccd84-51c3-4839-a40c-bdf5e7c60b6b/1/sdmac.
Once the federal government secures the vaccine, supplies will be distributed to state health departments and health-care organizations.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.