Public invited to weigh in on coronavirus vaccine allocation proposal from Wisconsin's Ethics Subcommittee

"The big question that everyone wants to know (is when a vaccine will be ready), but nobody knows when it will be available or how many (doses) will be available,” subcommittee co-chair Dr. Raj Naik, a primary care pediatrician at Gundersen Health System, told the Tribune last month. “Looking at to whom the vaccine will go is a very complex issue.”

Working under the premise of “promoting the common good, based on scientific evidence,” the group examined all angles to arrive at a guideline, including whether it is appropriate to give preference to those in regions that are disproportionately burdened by COVID-19 or other health inequities, including those with comorbidities or a high number of elderly residents, and if there are circumstances under which priority should be given to frontline workers and those “instrumental to the COVID-19 response.”

All previous discussions by the subcommittee are public record and available to read at https://publicmeetings.wi.gov/view/f74ccd84-51c3-4839-a40c-bdf5e7c60b6b/1/sdmac.