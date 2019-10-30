A city group looking into the creation of a La Crosse museum will ask people throughout the county to weigh in next week during a series of public meetings.
The La Crosse Historical and Cultural Museum Planning Task Force and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Tourism Research Institute is hosting three meetings from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4.
People can go to Lincoln Middle School, 510 S. Ninth St., the Onalaska OmniCenter, 255 Riders Club Road; or Holmen Middle School, 502 Main St.
A fourth meeting will be 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1422 Rose St.
The meetings will be facilitated by UW-L students, who will seek to identify the desires of La Crosse County community members and stakeholders.
The meeting is part of the task force’s work to determine whether a museum is right for La Crosse.
The task force was created last year to consider options for a facility that could inspire people as they learn about the importance of the history of Native Americans, the logging and brewing industries, and other events in La Crosse’s cultural development.
