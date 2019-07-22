The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will host public scoping meetings July 22 through 24 to garner input on the Upper Mississippi River master plan.
The three meetings are 4 to 7 p.m. at:
- Monday, July 22, the County Administration Building, Veterans Conference Room, 225 N. Beaumont Road, Prairie du Chien.
- Tuesday, July 23, Onalaska Library, Meeting Room B, 741 Oak Ave. S., Onalaska.
- Wednesday, July 24, Red Wing Public Library, 225 East Ave., Red Wing, Minnesota.
The public will have an opportunity to comment on updates to the land-use and recreation-management document, as well as the master plan that will serve as the vision for both environmental stewardship and recreation of the Upper Mississippi River basin.
Comments on the study can be mailed to District Engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, attention Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 180 Fifth St. E., St. Paul, Minnesota 55101-1638 or submitted via email to the Corps.
Additional information can be viewed online at the website for the master plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.