Allison Krzych has been appointed by the board of directors as the new executive director of the Pump House Regional Arts Center.

An employee of the Pump House since 2020, she has been serving as acting executive director following the retirement of Toni Asher in October 2022.

A self-identified entrepreneurial spirit with a heart rooted in community, Allison brings a wealth of experience in retail and brand management as well as event planning. “With her combined business acumen, working knowledge of the Pump House and rapport with Pump House patrons and staff, Allison is the ideal candidate to lead the Pump House” according to Board President, Robin Cosby.

Among Krzych’s immediate priorities, management of a $288,000 award from the Tourism Capital Grant Program. Awarded by the State of Wisconsin Department of Administration, the grant provides funding to assist local and tribal governments and nonprofit organizations to restore, through capital investments, tourism-related economic activity impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pump House Regional Arts Center, was founded in 1977 with a mission to “Enrich lives in the La Crosse region and beyond through visual, performing and literary arts.” Housed in the original 1880 City Water Works Building, the Pump House offers three visual arts galleries, a newly renovated, 135 seat theater and an art education studio.

IN PHOTOS: Rotary Lights 2022