Pump House features two artists in new gallery exhibition

The Pump House Regional Arts Center in downtown La Crosse announces a new gallery exhibition of Daniel McConnell and Whitney Lea Sage opening on Wednesday and running through January 1, 2022.

"Someplace Good and Deep," art and poems by McConnell, is in the Kader Gallery. Daniel lost the ability to speak as he submerged into the world of autism when 3. He could only point to communicate until introduced to supported typing at 21 years old. He emerged at that time with a college vocabulary and keen insights into the world and human nature. He went on to achieve a high school diploma in two years and attends college with honors. He was involved in publishing a book of his art and poetry, "Someplace Good and Deep," that reaches far beyond his silence.

McConnell states in his artist statement, "When I create, I am a sojourner traveling to the good space inside. Color, shapes, and words take me someplace good and deep. There, color is my friend; it heals my brokenness and expands my world. I intensely feel the pain of the world and want to heal the sadness through my art. I am grateful to others who establish a structure for choice-making during my creative process because of the nature of my autism and sensory challenges."

"In the Land/Marks of Absence" exhibition in the Front Gallery, Whitney Lea Sage, through an expanding range of mediums, aims to address the history and current struggles of rust belt communities and communicate related emotional crises of identity and homesickness using the form of the domestic interior of the home as a metaphor for the psychological interior, the root of emotional longing and nostalgia for place.

While her practice is rooted in a deeply personal experience growing up in a rust belt city, the work seeks to appeal to many through our shared empathy toward notions of home, loss, hope and the protective impulse that we share for the people and places we love. As a native of the suburban Detroit area, the rich cultural heritage of Midwestern cities, their relevance to the “American way of life” and to larger American struggles-big industry and suburban migration leaving behind empty storefronts, ghostly architectural skeletons and scarred empty plots of land.

Sage is a multidisciplinary artist and educator originally from metro-Detroit currently serving as an Assistant Professor of Art at North Central College in Naperville, IL. Her work, which includes practices of painting, drawing, sculpture, fibers and installation, has previously been featured in several solo exhibitions and publications.

The Pump House Regional Arts Center will host an open house, in-person artist reception on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Masks are required.

The center's art galleries are free and open to the public Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday noon to p.m.

