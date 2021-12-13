Pump House issues call for visual artists to apply for new season

Visual artists are invited to apply for the 2022-23 exhibition season at The Pump House Regional Arts Center.

The Pump House has three art galleries available for exhibitions. Past juried exhibits have featured the artwork of local, regional, and nationally known artists.

"There simply is not a better place in the La Crosse area for art shows, art work, concerts, workshops, etc. This place truly is a community partner supporting the arts." -- Patron Review

Applicants should note that this particular Call to Artists only happens once annually and is for exhibitions that will be displayed between September 2022 to August 2023. Full exhibition requirements and application can be found on the Pump House website at www.thepumphouse.org/about/opportunities/calls-to-artists/

Online applications must be received by the Jan. 31, 2022, deadline and will be juried by March 1, 2022, with jury results announced March 15, 2022. Accepted artists will be notified shortly thereafter.

The Pump House Jury Committee includes artists of various media, art educators, and arts patrons. Committee members serve in a volunteer capacity for a term of three years.

