Pump House issues Call to Artists

The Pump House Regional Arts Center has issued its Call to Artists for the 2021-22 exhibition season.

This Call to Artists provides an opportunity for artists to have their work juried and the potential to be selected for an exhibition at one of the area's finest visual arts venues.

The Pump House has three galleries available for exhibitions. Past juried exhibits have featured the artwork of local, regional, and nationally known artists.

This Call to Artists is for exhibitions that will be displayed in 2022. Artists have until Sunday Jan. 31, 2021 to apply.

