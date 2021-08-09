Pump House to debut renovated theater with 'Love, Loss, and What I Wore'

"Love, Loss, and What I Wore," a play written by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron, will be performed at the Pump House Regional Arts Center’s newly renovated theater in La Crosse in September.
Based on the book of the same name by Ilene Beckerman, it is a collection of stories about women, relationships, and how clothes become significant in some of life’s most memorable moments.
Opening night is Friday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m., featuring cast members Diane Breeser, Mary Leonard, Nancy Noelke, Jean Saladino, Ellen Ullsvik, Terry Visger and Lynn West, who are also performing on Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 19 at 2 p.m.
Cast members Susan Fox, Diane Foust, Mary Lansing, Dominique Luecke, and Emily Ware will perform on Sept. 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 27 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now at www.thepumphouse.org. If you had tickets to the March 2020, postponed performance, call the Pump House at 608-785-1434 to reserve your seat at one of the rescheduled performances.
Call to writers: The public is invited to write an essay sharing your own memory of love, loss, and most importantly, what was worn. Entries will be judged based on creativity, quality of writing, and stage adaptability. Essays will be sent as blind submissions to jurors and winning entries will be read on stage by a cast member at one of the Sunday performances. The winning submissions will receive two free tickets to the performance. The Pump House will also share the winning essays on Instagram and Facebook.
Submissions from the 2020 theme — evolution of style during a pandemic — will be included in this year's contest. Essay submissions are due: Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 Email entries or questions (with subject line “Call for writers”) to: contact@thepumphouse.org