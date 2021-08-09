Pump House to debut renovated theater with 'Love, Loss, and What I Wore'

"Love, Loss, and What I Wore," a play written by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron, will be performed at the Pump House Regional Arts Center’s newly renovated theater in La Crosse in September.

Based on the book of the same name by Ilene Beckerman, it is a collection of stories about women, relationships, and how clothes become significant in some of life’s most memorable moments.

Opening night is Friday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m., featuring cast members Diane Breeser, Mary Leonard, Nancy Noelke, Jean Saladino, Ellen Ullsvik, Terry Visger and Lynn West, who are also performing on Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 19 at 2 p.m.

Cast members Susan Fox, Diane Foust, Mary Lansing, Dominique Luecke, and Emily Ware will perform on Sept. 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 27 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at www.thepumphouse.org. If you had tickets to the March 2020, postponed performance, call the Pump House at 608-785-1434 to reserve your seat at one of the rescheduled performances.