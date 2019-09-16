The Pump House Regional Arts Center will host the La Crosse County 4-H Youth Art Exhibit, which will run Sept. 18 through Oct. 19.
A reception for the artists and the public will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at The Pump House, 119 King St.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Only 45 exhibits from youth members of all ages were chosen at the Interstate Fair in July to be a part of the display. The Extension La Crosse County office and 4-H staff invite the public to visit the exhibition during the Pump House's regular hours, 11 a.m to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.