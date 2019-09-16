{{featured_button_text}}

The Pump House Regional Arts Center will host the La Crosse County 4-H Youth Art Exhibit, which will run Sept. 18 through Oct. 19.

A reception for the artists and the public will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at The Pump House, 119 King St.

Only 45 exhibits from youth members of all ages were chosen at the Interstate Fair in July to be a part of the display. The Extension La Crosse County office and 4-H staff invite the public to visit the exhibition during the Pump House's regular hours, 11 a.m to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

