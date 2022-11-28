Pump House to host 'The Long Christmas Dinner'

“The Long Christmas Dinner,” a one-act play by Thornton Wilder with immersive holiday festivities throughout the evening, will be presented at the Pump House Regional Arts Center in La Crosse.

The event, hosted by Grey Area Productions, will feature a reception with festive drinks, complementary holiday treats, live music, traditional games and crafts in the Kader Gallery. Guests will then be escorted upstairs to the theater for carols and a performance of Wilder’s one-act play.

The play showcases the lives of several generations of the Bayard family and their most memorable Christmas dinners. First produced in 1931, Thornton Wilder surprised audiences by breaking the boundaries of time and employing his heartfelt, self-referential style of theatre. “The Long Christmas Dinner” explores not only a distillation of Christmas but of what it truly means to be family.

The festivities start at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-3 and 8-10, and 2 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11. Tickets — general public $30, members $25, student/military $15 — are available through the Pump House box office or by visiting www.thepumphouse.org.

The Pump House Regional Arts Center is located at 119 King St., La Crosse.

In alignment with Grey Area Productions’ mission of providing accessible theater for all, Thursday, Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m. is a free donation-based preview performance. No tickets or reservations required.