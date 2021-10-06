Pumpkin & A Pint event Saturday at Dash-Park

The Onalaska Art Keepers (OAK) are bringing a new fall festival to Dash-Park in Onalaska. Pumpkin & A Pint will have pumpkin painting, live music, a pumpkin tree, a live art auction and the scavenger hunt grand prize drawing. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.

Pumpkin & A Pint is free to attend for the public, although for $10 attendees may paint a pumpkin and receive a beer or root beer. Park goers won’t be able to miss the giant pumpkin tree guarded by the OAK scarecrow Arthur S. Crowsbegone, commonly known as “Art.” Music will be performed by Saner and Gibbons on the main stage before and after the art auction.

The live art auction is the culmination from OAK’s Pop Up Onalaska. OAK partnered 36 local artists with Onalaska businesses and schools to bring a splash of color to the city. Local patrons will be able to bid and take home their favorite pieces. The auction starts at 11 a.m. until finished, at which point the music will resume.

The Onalaska Art Keepers will end the event with the drawing. Pop Up art patrons that identified all 36 exhibits throughout the city and submitted an entry form could win either $100, or a $50 gift card to David Reay’s, Mary Cody’s, Senor Villa or Culvers in Onalaska.

OAK is a new group in Onalaska with a goal of bringing more love and appreciation of the arts to Onalaska and more fun in the community through participation and creation. The group has roots in the Onalaska Sculpture project and evolved from the Onalaska Art Commission. For more information check the Onalaska Art Keepers on FB or email onalakaartkeepers@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0