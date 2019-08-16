Lake-loving labradors and beagles with a fondness for baths will have the chance to get their paws wet in a typically off-limits setting on Aug. 31, with the Onalaska Aquatic Center open to Coulee Region canines for the Diggity Dog Dip.
The annual end-of-summer event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Onalaska Aquatic Center, 251 Riders Club Road, raising funds for the 13th year for area animal rescues, the Onalaska Park and Rec Department and maintenance of the pool's neighboring dog exercise area. Hosted by Diggity Dog Daycare, the puppy pool party is the final hurrah before the public pool closes for the summer and is deep cleaned.
Pooches miniature and massive will be accommodated, with options including open swim in the main pool, wading in kiddie pools, room to romp on the grass and plenty of opportunities for sniffing and socializing. Brave dogs can paddle away, while the "zero depth" perimeter of the pool allows for a leisurely, no splash necessary entrance. Even water-averse dogs have their fun.
"The dogs will find buddies and pals and they'll run around," says Diggity Dog Daycare owner and event founder Pat Kucera.
Canine attendees will need to borrow $10 from their owner for admission, with their human chaperone admitted for free, though donations are welcome. Parched pups can enjoy a refreshing Frosty Paws ice cream cup, and snacks will be available for purchase.
The event raises about $4,000 each year, attended by some 350 dogs and 1,000 people each August. It's a lot of work for Kucera, but the wagging tales and pleased pet parents make it rewarding.
"I had a woman thank me and say, 'It's the best day of my dog's life,'" Kucera recalled. "I kind of chuckled and she said, 'No, I'm totally serious. It's the best day of my dog's life.'...The dogs, if you see the enjoyment these guys have it's amazing, it's just a blast."
Pre-registration for the Diggity Dog Dip is recommended. Registrants will need to bring their dog's vaccination records and payment to Diggity Dog Daycare, 600 Fisherman's Road, by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.
Requirements and rules for the Diggity Dog Dip:
- All dogs must be vaccinated for Bordetella (kennel cough) prior to Aug. 24. This rule will be strictly enforced as this virus is very contagious. Also required are vaccinations for distemper and rabies. All shots must be given or updated at least one week prior to the event. Vaccination documents must be presented before entry or at the time of pre-registration.
- A liability waiver must be signed before entering pool area or at the time of pre-registration.
- No aggressive dogs are allowed. One act of aggression and the dog must be removed.
- Humans are not allowed in the water.
- Dogs must arrive at the pool on a leash. They may be released to play inside the pool area. Due to the large number of dogs and humans together, the dogs will need to be leashed when not in the water area.
- Extension leashes are not allowed on the dogs in the pool area. They are easily wrapped around dog and human legs, which can cause falls or potential injury.
- It is advised to have your dog’s nails trimmed before the event. Running on the cool deck/cement of the pool facility may crack nails and cause bleeding.
Canine control cops and canine valets will be available to help with the handling of the dogs as well as monitor the pool activities.
