Q&A: Common questions about over-the-counter hearing aids

Last month, hearing aids became available for consumers to buy over the counter across the U.S.

The major shift in hearing health care was due to a rule change by the Food and Drug Administration, which cleared the way for the devices to be sold in retail stores without the need for buyers to see a doctor first.

The move is being hailed as a win for those with hearing loss, which afflicts millions of people across the country. However, experts say customers need to be cautious about what products they purchase as sales begin.

Here, local expert Rebecca Younk, doctor of audiology and owner of Beltone Onalaska, answers some common questions asked by consumers.

Q: What are some places in La Crosse where the public can now buy hearing aids right off the shelf?

A: Over-the-counter hearing aids are available in three main types of businesses: big box retailers, pharmacies and hearing care offices. Best Buy has options ranging from $300 to $2,500. Walgreens carries the Lexie Lumen, which retails for $799. Many hearing care offices also carry over-the counter options — Beltone Hearing Aid Centers carry the Jabra Enhanced Pro, which retails for $799.

Q: What are benefits of the new federal ruling making hearing aids available over the counter?

A: Accessibility. The goal of the legislation was to allow adults with mild to moderate perceived hearing loss to quickly pick up an inexpensive device to help them hear in the listening environments they most struggle with. If someone is struggling to hear, they do not need to wait for a doctor’s appointment to receive a hearing test and prescription for hearing aids, then wait for prescription hearing devices to be ordered and received from the manufacturer, and then schedule another appointment with the hearing specialist for a professional, individualized fitting and instruction. Unfortunately, most insurance companies do not cover hearing aids, so the traditional medical model to be fit with hearing aids is inaccessible and expensive for a lot of people. Over the counter devices allow adults with mild to moderate perceived hearing loss to have a route to receive hearing care at a lower cost.

Q: Are there are cautions or drawbacks for the public locally at the same time?

A: The OTC model means patients must navigate selecting the correct device for themselves, learning how to connect the devices to smart phones and other Bluetooth products, learning how to properly insert and wear the devices, learning how to clean and maintain the product without instruction, and troubleshooting issues with the devices on their own. With prescription-based products, a health care professional helps guide patients through the process and is available to troubleshoot any issues that may arise when you are wearing small electronic devices in your ear canal. Additionally, prescription-based hearing aids come with a 30-day trial period and can be returned during that time for any reason. OTC devices do not have that requirement. Prescription devices also have repair warranties and loss and damage warranties anywhere from one to three years, depending on the manufacturer and health care provider. OTC devices may not have warranties for repair, loss or damage.

There are some types of hearing loss that require medical attention and intervention, hearing loss due to ear wax, ear infections, damage to the middle ear, acoustic neuromas, sudden hearing loss — without a hearing evaluation, these causes can be missed resulting in a delay in diagnosis and treatment.

Q: Since the ruling went into effect on Oct. 17, how has the Onalaska hearing clinic and patient demand responded?

A: We have seen an increase in calls from people who have never been fit with hearing aids but know they are struggling. Many of these calls are questions about the OTC regulations and products. They are asking us to help them determine if this is the right option for them, if they need a hearing test to select OTC hearing aids and asking us which OTC hearing aids are the best on the market. We are also seeing an increase in patients with more severe hearing loss who already wear hearing aids, who bought OTC devices, but realized the product does not perform well enough for them. It is an honor to help people with their questions because this means more people are aware of the negative impact of hearing loss on communication, relationships, mental health, cognition, brain health and memory. Our goal is to help people select the best option for their lifestyle, hearing loss, communication needs and financial needs.

Q: Is there any advantage to buying an OTC aid from a hearing clinic versus a grocery store or elsewhere?

A: I am going to tell you a personal story here: The day after the OTC hearing aid legislation when active, my husband had major surgery and I needed to go to the pharmacy to pick up his long list of medications before he could come home. While standing in line behind five people, I noticed an advertisement that said, “Ask the pharmacist about our new XXXX brand over the counter hearing aid to see if it is right for you.” In that moment I had a lot of sympathy for the person needing guidance on an OTC device and the pharmacist who was trained on the chemistry of pharmaceuticals not the science of hearing technology. I know the pharmacist would have tried his or her best to help the person inquiring about the OTC hearing aid, but I wondered if it would have been enough? Hearing care professionals spend their professional career living and breathing hearing and hearing technology. Our jobs are guiding, coaching and counseling individuals to get the most out of their hearing devices.

Q: What should someone do if they’re not sure OTC will work for them?

A: I would recommend a hearing evaluation, which would indicate whether the person has a hearing loss, what the degree of hearing loss is to see if OTC hearing aids are strong enough, and to rule out any issues that may need medical management, like wax buildup or an ear infection. A hearing evaluation is always nice to have to create a baseline that can then be monitored over the years.

At Beltone Hearing Aid Centers, we have demonstration devices that we can use and allow people to listen to different devices including OTC devices and prescription hearing aids.

Q: Do the new OTC aids help combat La Crosse noise-induced activities like hunting, tractor farming, snowmobiling, etc.?

A: OTC hearing aids are designed to amplify sound, not protect your hearing and ears from high levels of noise. I would strongly recommend devices specifically designed for hearing protection when involved in activities like hunting with firearms, snowmobiling, and using power tools and tractors. There are custom made and over the counter options available for hearing protection to protect your ears and hearing from damaging noise.