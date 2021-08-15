Q&A: Meet Paul Pehler, new president of River Valley Media Group

River Valley Media Group is under new leadership after Paul Pehler was named its new president.
Pehler, 38, is an Arcadia native and the former advertising director. He has been with RVMG for 13 years and now serves as president and director of local sales and marketing.
The Tribune sat down with Pehler to help the community get to know him more. Read his Q&A here:
You’re a native of this area and you’ve remained here. What do you like best about our region?
“It’s a beautiful area with the bluffs, rivers and vibrant downtowns. It aligns with my hobbies. I love to hunt, I love to fish, I love to be outdoors. I love baseball, and there’s a strong baseball heritage in the area,” Pehler said. Plus, his and his wife’s families are in the area. “That aligned nicely as well.”
Pehler now lives in the area with his wife, Brooke, daughter Paisley, 2, and son Braxton, 1.
What are some of the goals you have for River Valley Media Group?
“Just a heightened sense of accountability. Accountability that we hold to our readers, making sure that we’re supplying them with relevant and trustworthy content. Accountability to our advertisers that we’re driving results by delivering their message to their audience. And then just accountability to ourselves, as employees, that we’re improving each and every day. We take what we do really seriously, we’re just constantly looking for ways to get better and push each other to become better.”
What made you get into the field of sales and media?
“It probably was a little bit of luck to start,” Pehler said, saying after college he struggled finding a job for a few months. Eventually he was offered two jobs — one in advertising with the Tribune, and another in banking.
“And ultimately I took the job in advertising,” he said. “Then afterwards being able to work with local businesses was why I stuck here. Every day is different, you’re working with a different type of business and they’re facing different challenges. And then ultimately what we do is just offer solutions. There’s nothing better than being a solution provider and ultimately that’s how you make a living.”
Pehler graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior with a bachelor’s in business administration.
Journalism and sales are constantly changing. What does it mean for advertising sales today?
“We’re constantly hearing that journalism and advertising sales are changing — the reality is every industry has changed. That’s been a point consistent that I’ve heard meeting with businesses of any type,” Pehler said. “The digital world has changed everything, and we’re changing with it at the same speed.
“We still provide very relevant and important content, and it’s important that we get in front of the audiences how they want to engage with that content. For advertising it’s just making sure we stay on the forefront of that. We have the digital capabilities to reach anyone, anywhere at any time. And that’s through traditional means such as the paper [or the] website,” Pehler said, but also by growing into new digital avenues such as video.”
River Valley Media Group publications reach 73% of adults in the market — how can we reach more?
“A lot of the changes that we made with the our weekly print publications ... is kind of step one of that. In terms of reaching more, really crafting our content. We have the journalist side, which is reporting news, but then also making sure that outside of news our journalism aligns with what the affinities are of our readers.
“We know that the residents of the area, they’re into the outdoors, they’re into food, they’re into events in the area, they love to give back to the community, so making sure that we’re supplying content that’s relevant, that’s of interest to them.
“And then ultimately upping our game in the social media space,” Pehler said. “We do a decent job with Facebook, but there’s so many other social media platforms that we just need to develop out more. If we’re going to change the perception of us being a traditional newspaper with a website, it’s really going to come back to us upping our social media space.”
You’re a former baseball player. How does your work in advertising and marketing relate to the sport of baseball?
“I think first off is just the competitive spirit of wanting to win each and every day. And then ultimately for me, what I learned the most from that Wolves team was probably two things: Number one, it’s all about having good people on your team. Everybody on a team is working towards a common goal and that we’ll win together and we’ll lose together. And I think most importantly, when we win we’ll win as a team and we don’t have to win at each other’s expenses. For us to win doesn’t mean that one of our teammates has to lose. Our individual roles and positions become secondary to the team success.
“And then secondly, what I learned really early in my baseball days, or baseball management days, was that communicating to our teammates based on their needs and their communication style is going to be far more effective than asking people to conform to my communication style. I tend to be relatively reserved, candid and direct. Sometimes I have to challenge myself to be a little bit more subtle. And that team, that experience taught me to do that early on.”
Pehler was an outfielder with the Whitehall Wolves between 2005-13, a team in the Chippewa River Baseball League, and was recently inducted into that league’s Hall of Fame in 2021.
What kind of an impact do you think River Valley Media Group has had on its communities and the businesses?
“It’s a trusted news source,” Pehler said.
“The words ‘Engage, empower, inform’ still remain true. That’s something that we, it probably wasn’t as clearly defined as it has been in recent years, but we’re not going to waiver from that mission. And that will continue to be the responsibility that we have to our readers and to our communities.
“To advertisers it’s just complete transparency,” Pehler said. “There’s a lot of capabilities that we have that other advertising agencies have the similar capabilities. What we have to do is we have to make sure that our advertisers understand that the number one thing to consider in advertising is the content of your message. Content creation, creation of your message is key – bridging the gap between awareness to affinity and humanizing your brand. We’ve been telling stories for 100 years. There’s nobody better in the market to tell our advertisers’ story.
“What we do similar to other agencies is the content distribution, everybody has the ability to distribute the messages in a similar way that we do. I would argue that we’re more on the cutting edge and we have some world class capabilities because we’re backed by Lee Enterprises and the national powerhouse that that is,” Pehler said. “And every decision we make for advertisers is backed by data — data to make good decisions from the beginning and data to support changes to fulfillment and optimization.”