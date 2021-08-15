Q&A: Meet Paul Pehler, new president of River Valley Media Group

“We still provide very relevant and important content, and it’s important that we get in front of the audiences how they want to engage with that content. For advertising it’s just making sure we stay on the forefront of that. We have the digital capabilities to reach anyone, anywhere at any time. And that’s through traditional means such as the paper [or the] website,” Pehler said, but also by growing into new digital avenues such as video.”

River Valley Media Group publications reach 73% of adults in the market — how can we reach more?

“A lot of the changes that we made with the our weekly print publications ... is kind of step one of that. In terms of reaching more, really crafting our content. We have the journalist side, which is reporting news, but then also making sure that outside of news our journalism aligns with what the affinities are of our readers.

“We know that the residents of the area, they’re into the outdoors, they’re into food, they’re into events in the area, they love to give back to the community, so making sure that we’re supplying content that’s relevant, that’s of interest to them.