 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Quarry Road to close beginning Thursday for construction

  • Updated
  • 0

Part of Quarry Road in La Crosse will be temporarily closed for construction starting Thursday, according to the city's engineering department.

The road, from Milson Court to the end will be closed while crews reconstruct part of the street. The project is expected to last one to two weeks, depending on weather.

During the closure, the Hixon Forest trailhead will remain open, though vehicle access to the park lot will be closed.

Alternative parking can be found on the city's trail map, available at cityoflacrosse.org/your-government/departments/parks-recreation-forestry/outdoor-recreation/trails.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Customs and Border Protection busts massive cocaine import in three massive U.S. cities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News