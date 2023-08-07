The Bronny James cardiac arrest incident that gained national headlines has shed a new light on the serious heart event and the possibility of it affecting young people who are in seemingly good health. The fact that cardiac arrest could happen to someone like James, a freshman basketball player at the University of Southern California and son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is jarring for everyone in the medical community, said Andrea Winters, a physician’s assistant in Pediatric Cardiology at Gundersen Health System. “You have an exceptional athlete who’s very healthy and probably been very well cared for, from a healthcare standpoint. He has all the resources available to him,” Winters said. “It’s an alarming case to everybody, and it’s certainly one of the most intense fears for any parent and coach out there, when you think of young people who are athletic having an event like this.” Cardiac arrest takes place when the heart stops pumping blood throughout the body. Its onset happens quickly, and if not treated immediately, can be fatal within minutes. It can be caused by a variety of preceding events, such as a massive heart attack, an irregular heartbeat, or an electrical pattern malfunction. Even conditions outside the heart, like a blood clot in the lungs, could result in cardiac arrest. Winters said it’s important to be aware of how to lower the chances that it happens to you. Despite the tests out there – EKG and ultrasound, most notably – it’s not realistic to expect them to detect everything going on in the heart. Winters said the key is to engage in annual physicals that study how a patient is feeling, as well as family health history. “There are some important clues that can be seen in a really well-done physical exam,” she said. That’s why it’s important, Winters said, to encourage young people to be up front and honest with their doctors during that exam about how they’re feeling, including any symptoms they may be having or limitations they’re experiencing on the field or elsewhere. “You want a thorough exam for your child. You want a thorough set of vital signs to help us look for these subtle features that can tell us of the few things that can cause unfortunate events like this in athletes,” she said. And should a cardiac arrest event happen, a quick response can mean the difference between life and death. People who know how to react to someone in cardiac arrest can save a life. That includes calling 911 immediately, beginning hands-only CPR and locating the nearest AED. Winters said the latter can be used by anybody, and no formal training is needed. “Getting an AED on a patient, that’s where we see lives saved,” she said. “It at least gives a person a chance.” If you’d like to help document where AEDs are located in your community, you can do so using the PulsePoint App, which can be downloaded from your app store. It allows you to photograph and describe where an AED is located, then add it to a database of other locations.