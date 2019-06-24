Entries for the 2019 Quilt Expo Quilt Contest must be submitted by June 30.
Up to four quilts can be entered in this year's 10-category juried and judged contest. Cash prizes will be awarded for "Best of Show," first-, second- and third-place honors in each category, as well as Viewers' Choice.
The 15th annual Quilt Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 5 and 6, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison.
Last September, more than 300 quilts from across the United States were accepted into the Quilt Expo Quilt Contest. A gallery of the 2018 award-winning quilts, contest rules and entry forms to the Quilt Contest as well as the Kids' Quilt Contest and Log Cabin Quilt challenge, can be found at quiltexpo.com.
Highlights of the Expo will also included quilt exhibits, a vendor mall of nearly 200 participating vendors, stage presentations, informal lectures, sit and sew workshops, hands-on workshops, quilt appraisals, celebrity presenters, a prize raffle and the annual Quilt to Give community service project.
Proceeds from the Quilt Expo support Wisconsin Public Television.
Registration for lectures and workshops will be available beginning Monday, July 8.
Groups of 20 or more qualify for special admission rates. Details and registration can be found at quiltexpo.com and for more information contact Mary Alice Gemert at 608-265-5037.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.