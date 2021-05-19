Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial: Stacey Abrams announced as keynote speaker for nationally televised commemoration

Phil Armstrong, centennial commission project director, said, “We are excited to hear from Stacey in person and apply her tenacity and dedication to the reconciliation of Greenwood beyond this year.

“Her tireless efforts to create equity and access for Black Georgia voters has inspired the entire country to re-envision what inclusive structures, systems and communities should look like.”

Abrams served for 11 years in the Georgia House of Representatives and was the Democratic nominee for governor in 2018. She was the first Black woman to become the gubernatorial nominee for a major party in the U.S., as well as the first Black woman and first Georgian to deliver a response to the State of the Union.

In a news release, Abrams said the race massacre centennial “compels us to reflect on this tragic history, without which reconciliation is impossible. Its reverberations continue across communities today, where too many Black Americans face economic hardship, disproportionate police and gun violence, and assaults on their freedom to vote.

“I join in the recognition of what Tulsa’s Black families endured 100 years ago, knowing that together, we can create a more equitable nation where systemic racism is conquered at last.”