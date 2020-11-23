Rachelle Schultz: You play an important part in our community story.

A lot is being asked of each of us. Limit your Thanksgiving get-togethers, and by extension you should be thinking about Christmas and even spring break – and everything else in between. We are not over the virus, and wishing it were so will not make it happen. The only way to conquer such a situation is to work it through until it is done. No short cuts. This experience is testing all of us, not the least of which are our healthcare workers. I am in awe of their determination and skill in handling the covid situation. They are also human beings who feel deeply and carry their experiences close to the heart. We need your help.

You are our families, friends and neighbors. You are the frontline when it comes to the coronavirus. What you do every day matters to those fighting to save lives. Our physicians, nurses, clinicians, respiratory therapists and support staff are banded together caring for members of our community – your family, your friends, your neighbors. I ask that you shore up the frontline so the last line of defense can do their work knowing you have their back.