Radon Action Month: 36% of La Crosse dwellings have elevated levels, tests available at discount

One in 10 homes statewide has an elevated level of radon, and testing is essential in identifying the colorless, odorless gas.

Radon, a naturally occurring radioactive gas, is undetectable by sight, smell and taste, but exposure can cause health problems including lung cancer. Nationwide, each year some 21,000 lung cancer deaths among non-smokers are attributed to radon, including 962 in Wisconsin. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer after cigarette smoking.

January is Radon Action Month, and the La Crosse County Health Department is reminding residents to utilize test kits in their dwellings. Short term kits can be purchased from the Health Department or La Crosse County libraries for $10, with a $2 off coupon available through the Tribune and online at https://www.facebook.com/LaCrosseCountyHealthDepartment.

Kits are also available at home improvement stores and online retailers. Long term testing sets (over 90 days) are obtainable through the Health Department if your home is identified as having high radon levels.

In the city of La Crosse, per the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Indoor Radon Test Results map, of 1,393 homes tested, 36.1% were over the 4.0 pCi/L threshold and the highest recorded level was 47.2.

The median radon level for La Crosse, at 2.9, is on the low end for the state. Counties range in medians from one to nearly 10, but total test numbers for each vary widely.

In Eau Claire, of 997 tests, 37% of homes were above 4.0 pCi/L, with a median of 2.95 and a recorded high of 181. For the city of Tomah, with 257 tests analyzed, 28% were above 4.0, with a median of 1.6 and a maximum recorded level of 47.6.

To help keep radon levels low the CDC recommends disallowing smoking in your home, which can exacerbate risk, increasing air flow through fans and vents and sealing cracks in floors and walls with the appropriate material. Because radon is formed when radioactive metals break down in rocks, soil and groundwater, exposure is inevitable, but the primary source is breathing in air that escapes through gaps and cracks in dwellings.

If radon levels are already high, a licensed mitigator is needed to install a mitigation system. A list of certified radon mitigation contractors is available at www.lowradon.org.

For more information on radon, visit www.lowradon.org.

