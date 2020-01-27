Radon test available at La Crosse County Health Department

Radon test available at health department

The La Crosse County Health Department has made available radon test kits for $10 at 300 Fourth St. N. as well as all La Crosse County Library locations and Monroe County Health Department, 315 W. Oak St., Sparta.

During the past five years, radon test results in the Coulee Region showed one in three homes contained high levels of radon, a naturally occurring, invisible, odorless and tasteless gas that can make its way into homes through cracks in foundations, openings and joints in pipes and through dirt floors.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has designated January as Radon Action Month to raise awareness.

For more information about radon, contact the Health Department at 608-785-9731 or visit lowradon.org.

