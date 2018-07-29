Rail Fair in La Crosse gets the memories flowing and the collectors buying
The distance from Savanna, Ill., to La Crosse is just over 157 miles, but a landmark trip in 1963 stretched 16 hours, with Erland Sagen presiding over the journey.
Sagen, 88, of La Crosse, was one of five men on duty for the transportation of the 1930 Burlington Steam Locomotive to Copeland Park, where it would become the focal point of the La Crosse Shortline Railroad Heritage Museum. A brakeman, then conductor, for the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad from 1951 to 1991, Sagen is the last living member of team that relocated the 396,000-pound engine, a move which required a pace of under 20 mph and the laying of a track across the grass of the park.
The iconic locomotive was open for tours Saturday at the 28th annual Rail Fair, along with the Grand Crossing Interlocking Tower, built in 1928 and placed in the park in 1991. Originally used at the mainline crossings on the North Side, the tower was the last manually operated station in Wisconsin.
The Rail Fair serves as a fundraiser for the 4000 Foundation, which maintains and restores the locomotive, which was retired in 1955, the tower and the wooden 1883 Milwaukee Road Caboose No. 0359. The 2018 Rail Fair featured a record 250 tables of memorabilia, model trains and parts, sold by vendors from five states. The event was expected to raise $6,000 this year and draw hundreds of families, collectors, and past and current railroad employees.
Sagen comes to the Rail Fair each year to chat with fellow “rail nuts,” leaving the glass case of his polished engine keys and badges at home. The seasoned conductor spent four decades making trips from La Crosse to Savanna, Chicago and St. Paul, a job that required 24-hour shifts and being on call at all times. Before phones were a household staple, a crew member would coming knocking on the door to alert him to conductor duty.
Only a couple years out of high school when he first boarded a train to start work, Sagen remembers being scared stiff, overwhelmed by the prodigious vehicle. Though he married and had children, work kept him away from home, even on holidays, but the money made him stay.
“It was a good payday, but there were a lot of hours,” Sagen said.
Mark Terpstra, 54, a BNSF engineer of 22 years, acknowledges working on the railroad is a hard life but provides well, and quips, “Isn’t it every little boy’s dream to run a train?”
Terpstra got his start in the profession thanks to family friend Donna Berry, who for 23 years served as chief clerk and personnel director at the North Side Burlington Northern Railroad. Terpstra was recovering from surgery when Berry called him, telling him the railroad needed a resume that night. Convincing the doctor to let him leave the hospital, Terpstra went in for an interview and was hired on the spot when he mentioned Berry’s name.
“Donna was a mother to all of us,” Terpstra said. “She was so selfless she didn’t get married until she was 67. She had to take care of everyone — that was what she did in life.”
The kindhearted woman was so beloved and valued, the railroad president came to her 1996 retirement party in Copeland Park.
“That’s how important this little clerk was,” Terpstra said. “She truly ran the railroad.”
Mark Hamre, president of the 4000 Foundation, says the railroad industry, once the largest source of jobs in La Crosse, has changed dramatically over the years, and the Heritage Museum is key in keeping the history and memories alive.
“I think this is really a tremendous asset in our community,” Hamre said. “I’m happy to see the families and kids here. The next generation is going to be taking care of it, preserving it and maintaining it, and (by introducing) them young, they develop a sentimental attachment to it. A lot of people I think have a sentimental attachment to it.”
Hamre says the having the Rail Fair next to the museum helps boost attendance, and says this is the biggest year yet, which he attributes to the “fantastic variety of merchandise — a little bit of everything.”
John Luckfield, 70, of St. Paul, a Rail Fair seller of 10 years, says he “has railroad running through his veins,” a collector since childhood who went on work as a roadmaster in engineering for Chicago North Western railway for two decades. Neighboring vendor Kurt Hayek of Minneapolis and San Diego has 25 years in the industry himself, having been employed by four different railroad companies over the years.
The two enjoy the beautiful riverside location of the Rail Fair, as well as the camaraderie between the vendors and the diligence and efforts of Hamre. They have toured the locomotive and tower in past years, appreciating the history of their industry and the care gone into the preservation.
“The 4000 Foundation has done a great job, I’ll tell you that,” Luckfield said.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.