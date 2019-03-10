After more snow and slippery roads during the weekend, brace yourselves for rain and much warmer weather this week -- and the start of flood conditions.
Monday should help, with sunshine and a high of 32.
Tuesday could reach 40, but the problem begins Tuesday night with a 50 percent chance of rain.
We should hit 50 degrees Wednesday and Thursday -- with a good bet of rain.
Rain chances are 90 percent Wednesday and Wednesday night; 70 percent Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, La Crosse.
Officials continue to warn that unless there's a slow snowmelt, we could face significant flooding this spring.
