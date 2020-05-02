Ralph Geary: Thanks for voter support

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I want to thank the voters of the 2nd District for re-electing me as their County supervisor.

I will continue to work for you on issues important to our district as well as the entire county.

In these unprecedented times, it is more important than ever, to collaborate and work together to solve our problems. If you have any questions, concerns or suggestions, feel free to contact me. Your continued support is appreciated.

Ralph Geary, La Crosse

