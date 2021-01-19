Random Acts of Kindness: Foundation goes public with fundraising to assist La Crosse students

It's easy to take a haircut for granted, but La Crosse Logan Middle School principal Amber Erickson doesn't.

She recalled a student who was struggling in class and dealing with self-image issues. She then discovered the child had never enjoyed the services of a professional haircut.

She said the youngster's trip to the hair stylist made a tremendous difference.

"He just had the biggest smile on his face," Erickson said. "It wasn't a real expensive thing to do, but it meant a lot to the student."

The haircut was funded by La Crosse Public Education Foundation's Random Acts of Kindness Fund. Private efforts have raised $300,000, and the foundation took its fundraising public during a Tuesday press conference to promote its "forever campaign."

Interest payments from the initial $300,000 endowment are projected to cover half of the program's annual cost. The group hopes the next phase will push the total past $400,000 and support two-thirds of the cost.

Fundraising co-chair Roger LeGrand said the cost of the program is between $25,000 and $35,000 per year and will likely increase as COVID-19 continues to impact low-income families.