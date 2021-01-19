Random Acts of Kindness: Foundation goes public with fundraising to assist La Crosse students

It's easy to take a haircut for granted, but La Crosse Logan Middle School principal Amber Erickson doesn't.
She recalled a student who was struggling in class and dealing with self-image issues. She then discovered the child had never enjoyed the services of a professional haircut.
She said the youngster's trip to the hair stylist made a tremendous difference.
"He just had the biggest smile on his face," Erickson said. "It wasn't a real expensive thing to do, but it meant a lot to the student."
The haircut was funded by La Crosse Public Education Foundation's Random Acts of Kindness Fund. Private efforts have raised $300,000, and the foundation took its fundraising public during a Tuesday press conference to promote its "forever campaign."
Interest payments from the initial $300,000 endowment are projected to cover half of the program's annual cost. The group hopes the next phase will push the total past $400,000 and support two-thirds of the cost.
Fundraising co-chair Roger LeGrand said the cost of the program is between $25,000 and $35,000 per year and will likely increase as COVID-19 continues to impact low-income families.
RAK has existed for 20 years and has provided funds to assist students in La Crosse's 15 public schools. LeGrand said assistance can be anything from a warm winter jacket to a pair of eyeglasses. He said the fund provides "basic needs of kids ... so kids can come to school and be ready to learn."
Roughly half of RAK's funds go to basic needs such as clothing, bedding, laundry, health exams and hygiene supplies. A quarter is spent on transportation to and from school and another quarter pays fees to participate in extracurricular programs. The fund has made over 2,400 distributions.
Alicia Place, community services coordinator for the La Crosse School District, said funds are distributed discreetly and that nobody is asked to verify income.
"There isn't a criteria or qualification," Place said. "If a child has a need or a parent or caretaker come forward with a need, we quickly meet that, usually within the same day. I just so appreciate the flexibility and how quickly we can meet needs and not have to go through red tape."
RAK has received multiple donations from businesses and individuals, including one anonymous individual who donated $90,000.
"It's amazing that our community has a such a strong arm of philanthropy," fundraising co-chair Dr. Tom Thompson said.
In addition to RAK funding, LPEF provides $80,000 annually in Gold Star grants to encourage innovation in classrooms and promote support for public education.