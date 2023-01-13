Rates of prostate cancer increase after decline in previous years

The newest annual report from the American Cancer Society shows the overall incidence of cancers has declined by a third over the past three decades, but prostate cancer is trending opposite, up 3% after a 20 year period of decreased rates.

From 2014 to 2019, prostate cancer, which in 2022 was estimated to have been diagnosed in around 268,500 people, grew in incidence. For 2022, deaths from the disease were estimated at 34,500, the leading cause of cancer (aside from non-melanoma skin cancer) in men with the second highest death rate (after lung cancer) for males.

The American Cancer Society states one in eight men will be develop prostate cancer in their lifetime, and one in 41 will die as a result. Per the organizations estimates, in 2023, 5,800 Wisconsinites will be diagnosed with the disease.

The rise in prostate cancer diagnoses is in part due to improved testing, says Dr. Scott Pate, urologist at Mayo Clinic Health System.

"That is likely an artifact of increases in screening and an increase in better diagnostic tests for detecting prostate cancer," says Pate. "Over the past 10 to 20 years, there's been a little bit of a lack of uniformity across different organizations on screening guidelines for prostate cancer. And there was a time that the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force was not recommending prostate cancer screening."

In 2012, USPSTF advised against all routine screening, but as of 2018 their recommendation is for screening to be an individual decision,with physician guidance, for those age 65-69, and not advised for those 70 and older. Potential harms from screenings, the CDC says, include false positive results, pain from biopsy, and the possibility of treatment to cause urinary, bowel or erectile issues.

Another factor in higher rates of prostate cancer, Pate says, is new technologies more adept at finding cancer than in past years, allowing for earlier detection, biopsy and treatment. Advanced technologies include magnetic resonance imaging, which detects 80 to 85% of prostate cancers. Smaller cancerous spots "that can be tough to capture with a traditional biopsy" are more visible with an MRI.

However, the American Cancer Society's 2023 statistics report found that early detection is still an issue, with the diagnosis of advanced stage prostate cancer increasing by 4- 5% annually since 2011.

Contributing author of the study Dr. William Dahut, chief scientific officer at the American Cancer Society, stated "The continued increase in both the incidence, and the percentage of men presenting with regional and advanced disease prostate cancer is quite concerning. Some of this can be explained by changes in screening patterns but the persistence of this finding suggests the possibility of a biologic or environmental factor."

While localized and regional prostate cancers have a 99% five year survival rate, that drops to 31% for distant. The cancer disproportionately affects Black men, who have at least a 70% higher incidence rate than white men, and death rates ranging from two to four times higher compared to those in all other racial and ethnic groups.

Prostate cancer may not cause any symptoms, and issues with urination are more likely to be due to benign prostatic hyperplasia, which is a common condition among older men and can effectively be treated, sometimes simply with medication.

Pate recommends men, starting around age 50, have conversations with their primary care providers on whether they are good candidates for prostate cancer screening.