Rates at Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare hospitals in La Crosse and Sparta will increase by an average of 3 percent on Jan. 1, which is the lowest increase in three years, according to Mayo-Franciscan officials.
The increase will be down from 3.9 percent on Jan. 1 of this year and 4 percent on Jan. 1, 2017. The average annual increase for the two facilities has been 4.25 percent since 2008, according Julie Hansen, chief financial officer of Mayo Clinic Health System in Wisconsin.
Public notices for the changes, as Wisconsin law requires, are published in today’s Tribune and will be in the Sparta Herald/Monroe County Democrat on Monday.
Although the overall increase is 3 percent, there will be instances in which charges for some services will decline, according to room charges and procedure breakdowns in the notice.
For example, room and board for a private/semiprivate room in obstetrics at the La Crosse hospital, including nursing care, will decline 8.1 percent, from $2,063 to $1,895; 6.9 percent for a medical/surgical room, from $2,035 to $1,895, and 3.8 percent for intensive care, from $3,473 to $3,341.
The cost of three different nursery care levels is increasing 3 percent to costs ranging from $1,112 to $2,488. Labor/delivery will increase 3 percent, from $3,639 to $3,748,
At the Sparta hospital, room and board in a semiprivate med/surg room will rise 1 percent, from $1,571 to $1,587, and level 3 emergency services will increase 3.1 percent, from $324 to $334.
“We are proud of our staff in all instances where process improvements and advancements in care practices and delivery reduce the cost of care,” Hansen said. “And we are pleased to share these cost reductions with the patients we serve.”
Hansen cited external cost pressures that led to the increases, including:
- Health insurance contraction continuing among commercial insurers, so fewer plans serve larger numbers of patients. This factor gives insurers more leverage to reduce reimbursements to providers, and insurance companies are seeking deeper discounts.
- Drug costs are rising, although Mayo now is part of a private consortium of providers who will manufacture their own select pharmaceuticals to help manage the costs.
- Shortages of health care professionals at all levels, especially as the U.S. population ages and needs rise for specialized services, such as mental health. Those elements balloon costs of recruiting and retaining physicians and other specialized staff.
- Lagging reimbursements from state and federal care programs. For 2018, Mayo-Franciscan is projected to provide an estimated $450 million in uncompensated care to patients covered under government programs. Another $8.5 million in care will be provided without charge to patients who are not able to pay.
- Investing in equipment and technology is another cost factor.
Service rates at Gundersen Health System facilities are expected to be available next week, a spokesman said.
