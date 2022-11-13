“Rave On” returns to the Heider Center

It was back in March of 2009 that Billy McGuigan first brought his Buddy Holly tribute to West Salem’s Heider Center. Reminded of that recently — before his return to the Heider Stage on Nov. 19 — McGuigan was struck by how long ago that was. “Wow, that our first big tour!” he said.

McGuigan has fond memories of the show: “I remember Dan” — art director Dan Heerts — “took such great care of us, the theater was great and the audience loved it.” Since then, McGuigan has toured all over the country with that show as well as with an interactive tribute to the Beatles and a rock ‘n’ roll review — both of which have also been performed at the Heider Center to appreciative audiences.

McGuigan’s charismatic on-stage persona and genuine his love of rock ‘n’ roll is a big reason those shows resonate with audiences. At 47, the Omaha native is making a living doing exactly what he loves to do. To his credit, McGuigan’s performances go beyond mere mimicry.

As one critic put it, “He doesn’t simply try to imitate these great artists. He makes each song his own, while merely tipping the cap to Jagger’s strut, Petty’s slow drawl or the operatics of Roy Orbison.”

McGuigan said that his Rave On show will look a little different this second time around. Back in 2009, McGuigan was dressed as rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Buddy Holly.

“I’m more than double his age now,” McGuigan said. “It wouldn’t look too cool for me to try and look like a 22-year-old. And, although we don’t stick strictly to Buddy Holly songs any more, he’s still the heart of our show. It’s really less of a tribute than it is a celebration of his life and career and the music he inspired.”Both the Beatles and the Rolling Stones have said they were inspired by hearing Holly in concert.

Holly’s career lasted only 18 months — he was only 22 when he died in a plane crash in 1959. Yet, in that short time, he recorded an astounding 180 songs. For comparison, the Beatles recorded 220 songs in eight and a half years.

McGuigan’s deep respect for the innovative songwriting and vocal style of Buddy Holly comes out in the show and he says that the band of top notch musicians he’s bringing with him Nov. 19 shares that respect and love for these songs from a simpler time.

He hinted that the musicians enjoy performing these songs perhaps just as much as their audience loves hearing them again. “This is an authentic rock ‘n’ roll band with high energy and great harmonies,” McGuigan said. “Although we play different kinds of music all over the world, playing Buddy Holly’s music is kind of like coming home for us.”