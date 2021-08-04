Razor-thin vote moves Riverside wedding venue zoning on to La Crosse City Council

Parks director Jay Odegaard told the committee that he was "confident" that the rental would not be a "traditional Airbnb," restating that it will likely be mostly catered to bridal parties or guests who are at the venue for an event.

"I can't think of a warmer welcome to La Crosse or a more extreme way to start a visitor's day than waking up overlooking Riverside Park," said Tiffany Smith with Hatchery. She said the second floor of the building was previously used as a residential space and that their group had other Airbnbs in the area and were "superhosts," a title that well-loved hosts earn through good reviews.

The current zoning of the building, which most recently housed the La Crosse County Historical Society museum and offices for Explore La Crosse, would not allow for an overnight rental space and would only allow government offices that would require the building to have an elevator, something that could compromise the historic features of the structure.

Other officials issued new concern about the process of public engagement for the development, arguing that neighbors were not included in early conversations enough, and some residents concerned that the emphasis on making money was compromising other values.