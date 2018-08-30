Another Trempealeau County government official has entered the race to be the next district attorney, saying that office needs a new, less-controversial direction.
County attorney Rick Niemeier said Tuesday he will seek the district attorney job as part of a recall election this fall.
Taavi McMahon has been the county’s district attorney since 2012. He has been controversial during the past year, and last week the state Elections Commission affirmed a recall election against McMahon after citizens collected more than enough valid signatures to force that action.
“That office needs someone with integrity, dedication and experience to make sure the citizens of Trempealeau County are adequately represented,” Niemeier said when asked why he is seeking the district attorney job. “I don’t know that that is happening at the moment, and I feel I would be a good representative to do that.”
Given controversy regarding the district attorney’s office during the past year, Niemeier said he feels “obligated” to seek the job.
“My goal is to make sure the county is adequately protected, and I don’t know that in the DA’s office that is the case,” Niemeier said.
In addition to McMahon, the county’s assistant district attorney, John Sacia, also has filed his intent to run in the recall election. McMahon and Sacia will run as Democrats and will face off in an Oct. 2 primary. The winner would face Niemeier, running as a Republican, unless another Republican seeks the position and collects the required 200 signatures backing their candidacy before the 5 p.m. Tuesday filing deadline.
Niemeier has worked as county attorney since July 2017. Before that he worked as a partner in Niemeier & Sullivan-Flock law firm in Sparta and for another Sparta law firm.
Niemeier’s entrance into the district attorney race follows continued controversy about the district attorney’s office. Last week Sacia said McMahon suspended him from his job after he filed his intent to run in the recall election. Sacia filed for that race on Aug. 15 and was suspended by McMahon that same day.
Sacia called McMahon’s suspension of him “100 percent retaliatory in nature” for his having filed to run in the recall election.
McMahon denied his suspension of Sacia was related to Sacia’s running in the recall election but refused to discuss the reason for that action, saying state law prevents him from disclosing the reason for it.
In a news release, McMahon claimed Sacia conspired with Kevin Deeren, a candidate in the race for Trempealeau County sheriff, to collect signatures for the recall petition intended to oust McMahon from office. Deeren faces Brett Semingson in the Nov. 6 election for county sheriff.
McMahon said Sacia lacks the experience to be an effective district attorney. However, Sacia credited his experience, saying he, not McMahon, has done the bulk of the work in the district attorney’s office.
Controversycontinues
The recall petition is led in part by Osseo police Chief William Prudlick and Officer Daniel McQuillan. They and others have criticized McMahon as sometimes being unprepared for court, for too often ignoring the advice of law enforcement officers and for reducing charges in serious cases, especially those involving drugs.
McMahon has said many police officers, district attorneys and others support his work as district attorney. He said prisons should be reserved for violent criminals and he advocates for increased use of drug treatment courts and diversion programs for low-risk offenders.
Sacia’s suspension and McMahon’s response are the most recent controversies regarding McMahon and others in Trempealeau County government. Concerns date to last year, when the district attorney ordered his office closed and made it mandatory for his employees to attend the funeral of Jackson County District Attorney Gerald Fox, who died unexpectedly.
One of those employees, office manager Nancy Knudtson, did not attend, and McMahon subsequently suspended and later fired her. She in turn filed a federal lawsuit against Trempealeau County and McMahon that remains unresolved.
In response to that action, in October a Trempealeau County committee sent a letter to Gov. Scott Walker objecting to McMahon’s job performance, calling him “derelict in his duties.”
Then, in December, the County Board asked Walker to suspend McMahon and investigate whether he had lied to a judge. The governor’s office found he had not.
The board also called on McMahon to resign, but he refused.
