Reader callout: Examining the leading causes of death in our community

The River Valley Media Group will publish a series of stories on the top causes of death in our coverage area, and we invite community members to share about a loved one who passed from any of the following:
-Heart disease
-Cancer (related to a tumor)
-COVID-19
-Unintended injury or accident
-Lower respiratory disease
Interviews will be accompanied by photo and/or video. Please email news@lacrossetribune.com, news@winonadailynews.com or news@chippewa.com with your name, phone number/email address and a brief overview of your loved one's story.
The Tribune, the Daily News and the Herald will contact individuals with selected submissions to arrange interviews.