Reader callout: Examining the leading causes of death in our community

The River Valley Media Group will publish a series of stories on the top causes of death in our coverage area. This year, COVID 19 is one of those causes, and we are inviting persons who have lost a friend or loved one to the coronavirus to share their story. Interviews will be accompanied by photo and/or video. Please email news@lacrossetribune.com, news@winonadailynews.com or news@chippewa.com with your name, phone number/email address and a brief overview of your loved one’s story.

The Tribune, the Daily News and the Herald will contact individuals with selected submissions to arrange interviews.

