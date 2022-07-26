 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reader callout: Examining the leading causes of death in our community

The River Valley Media Group will publish a series of stories on the top causes of death in our coverage area. This year, lower respiratory disease (COPD, asthma, bronchitis) is one of those causes, and we are inviting persons who have lost a friend or loved one to the disease to share their story. Interviews will be accompanied by photo and/or video. Please email news@lacrossetribune.com, news@winonadailynews.com or news@chippewa.com with your name, phone number/email address and a brief overview of your loved one’s story.

The Tribune, the Daily News and the Herald will contact individuals with selected submissions to arrange interviews.

