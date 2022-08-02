Reader's Choice 2022 voting begins

The La Crosse Tribune soon will name our annual Reader’s Choice winners, and we need your help.

Voting starts today at go.lacrossetribune.com/bestof22 and continues through Aug. 18.

Local businesses have been nominated by our readers throughout June and July, in over 100 categories. The top five businesses nominated in each category have moved on to the voting round.

Your voting will determine winners and runners-up in the categories of food and restaurants; drinks and nightlife; health and wellness; home and garden; shopping, finance, sports and recreation; home building and repair.

Individuals can vote once per day, per category per email address and/or phone number.

“Our annual Reader’s Choice contest is a great reminder of how fortunate we are to live in an area with so much to offer. Our local businesses are world-class, and they deserve to be decorated and acknowledged,” said Paul Pehler, president and director of local sales and marketing for the River Valley Media Group. “Our Reader’s Choice contest was built with that spirit in mind.”