Readers share favorite memories of Rotary Lights

While offering names for the new Rotary Lights mascot, many readers are also sharing their favorite Rotary Lights memories.
- “Has to be seeing my almost 2-year-old daughter’s face last year when seeing Rotary for the first time. I think we walked through seven or eight times. Absolutely cannot wait to see them this year. — Joe Pederson
- “Going to the kick off event the Friday after Thanksgiving each year.” — Finley Peickert
- “Seeing the lights from across the river. What a grand sight!” — Debra Boehde
- “Having a walk-through date night with my now husband the second month we were dating in 2010.” — Marilyn Ezdon
- “Watching the Ferris Wheel go round, and the chasing squirrels. The singing light bulbs are one of my new favorites as well.” — Dianne Bone
- “Riding through the park in a horse and carriage during a fluffy snow fall.” — Sandra Sieber
- “Spending my birthday there with my two grandkids during the day. Taking lots of pictures. One of the best days of my life.” — Victoria Stolpa
- “In 2014 my sister visited the Rotary Lights with her best friend. My sister passed away just a month and a half after that. I was living in Montana and she sent me a picture of the Navy Christmas lights. I am a Navy veteran. It just meant the world to me and is a special memory.” — Lori Enghusen
- “Going with grandchildren for the first time and seeing their eyes light up.” — Jeanette Thorp
- “Bundling the grandkids in coats and mitten to ride through the park with the windows down on a cold night. Oh the joy in their eyes This was many years ago.” — Vicki Peterson
- “Stopping for hot cocoa with my mother every year and bundling her up in the car with blankets so we can have the windows down and hear the music and take in all the lights. My mom is elderly and she loves reminiscing about when we use to come downtown to see the windows and the street lights that were colorful and holiday shapes.” — Vicky Goubeaux
- “The year my sister passed, there was a beautiful tree created in her memory on display. Riverside Park was a special place in her heart and ours too. She loved the Rotary Lights.” — Jacqueline Allen
- “Helping build the original board for the lighted tunnel.” — Mark Wuensch
- “It has been a tradition to go every year since it first started. The last eight years we have gone for the opening night parade and turning on the lights. Always a memorable experience.” — Nancy Lawry
- “Helping the Girl Scouts decorate Riverside park for the holidays.” — Rhonda Bork
