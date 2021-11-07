Readers share favorite memories of Rotary Lights

While offering names for the new Rotary Lights mascot, many readers are also sharing their favorite Rotary Lights memories.

Here are some of their posted memories on the Tribune’s entry form at https://go.lacrossetribune.com/rotarymascot. You two can offer names and share memories by completing the form. Monday is the deadline for submitting it.

My Favorite Rotary Lights memory is....

“Watching my kids visit Santa when they were younger and now sipping hot cocoa with my kids while listening to the live music performances!” — Becky Klein

“Meeting our good friends and our families walking through the beautiful lights. It was very cold but the hot cocoa was warm!” — Brenda Christenson

“Watching my girls’ eyes light up their first time under the big Christmas tree, looking up to the center. Second is volunteering and shoveling off the skating rink the first year it was there. So peaceful all quiet with a light snowfall.” — Kim Bauer

“My first date with my fiancé.” — Zach Johnson

“My very first experience to the lights in 2016. I had never been and being from near Madison was hard to find time to come visit. Now I’m hooked and have not missed a year. I visit every week or at least every other for sure. Always there for opening ceremonies and the finale. It’s great to see the wonder and to support the food banks with each visit.” — Brian Meier

“One of the years our family went it was snowing a lot and it was absolutely beautiful watching the huge flakes fall while we were walking around looking at the light displays.” — Sandy Barkhahn

“The bright lights and going with my family every year, and the s’mores.” — Christian Fisher

“Every year the community tree that Causeway Caregivers decorates helps me not only remember but honor my friends and family who have passed the previous year by adorning their Christmas tree with bulbs bearing these special peoples’ names. Love this tribute in our beautiful park.” — Rita Sanchez

“Every year my husband and I park and walk in from the Marsh Trail, through the Friendship Gardens, and have the Rotary Lights sights and sounds open up before us. It really is magical.” — Jane Olson

“Driving through the light show with Christmas music played. This really brings a sense of Christmas magic into the La Crosse community.” — Saeng Yang

“Walking through the lights with my three daughters and heading to the Pearl afterwards for a warm mug of hot chocolate.” — Jeannie Steingart

“I have 3! Riding thru the park each year with my dogs; walking thru one year with a friend and his pet therapy dog, a big attraction for the other visitors; volunteer night with Gundersen.” — Barbara Gleason

“Driving my elderly mother and her best friend through the lights and watching them point out all their favorite details, especially the squirrel and the fire-breathing dragon.” — Denise Rostad

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0