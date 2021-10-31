Readers share favorite Rotary Lights memories

While offering names for the new Rotary Lights mascot, many readers are also sharing their favorite Rotary Lights memories.
Here are some of their posted memories on the Tribune’s entry form at https://go.lacrossetribune.com/rotarymascot. You two can offer names and share memories by completing the form.
My Favorite Rotary Lights memory is....
- “My Favorite Rotary Lights memory is driving through the Riverside Park and then driving to Pettibone Park to take in the lights from across the river.” — David Hofer
- “The display is so magical and so breath taking given the right temps you could spend hours walking around and around and always seeing something new each round that you missed the first walk around!” — Cheri Blaser
- “Watching my kids dance to the music and the light show!” — Chelsea Stephenson
- “Is taken my kids for the first time to see the light’s when they were able to start walking.” — Theresa Hodyniak
- “Watching my children’s faces as we drive through the park.” — Sarah Dahlke
- “Driving through the park with my family, drinking hot chocolate, and enjoying all of the beautiful lights!” — Dawn Halverson
- “The different Christmas trees decorate by community organizations.” — Joseph Erlbacher
- “The parade on opening night and seeing all the lights come on. We go every year. The joy of seeing my girls’ eyes light up every time they see santa in the parade is priceless!” — Katie Thesing
- “First time driving thru and knowing I wanted to do it again the following year.” — Todd Butzman
- “Walking the park and taking in all of the wonders and spirit of the Christmas holiday season.” — Jill Veitz
- “Watching my grandkids in awe of the generosity of people and the food collection.” — Tammy Highman
- “Watching the live Nativity with family.” — Laurie Pataska
- “Dec 21, 2000. After our wedding we rented the trolley and Rotary Lights opened an hour early to let us go through and take pictures with our family and bridal party.. Pete Stinson hopped on and greeted us!” — Jennifer Shilling
- “Taking our children through the lights starting as babies and now as adults.” — Brian Olson
- “My husband and I just love coming to look at all the beautiful lights. We started to bring our best friend and her son just a couple years ago. He already is asking when we can go again.” — Krista Stark
- “Walking through Riverside Park looking at all of the sparkling lights and watching my daughter’s face light up in amazement.” — Nicole Walchak
- “I sang with the choir at Rotary Lights for many years growing up. It was magical! I loved being a part of it. Now, I get to enjoy the smiles and awe from my young children as we walk through the park. They talk about it all year long — it’s truly a special memory for ALL of us!”— Heather Wilke
- “Taking the kids, they love it. Thanks to all the volunteers who put this on every year!” — Melinda Groth
- “My first time seeing the lights dance to the music. The song was ‘Don’t Turn Out the Lights.’ It’s truly a wonderland at the Rotary Lights!” — Jessica Markofski