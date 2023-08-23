Ready Set School director Mandi Olson will step down at the end of the year after leading the organization for five years, according to a press release.

The release says that the organization grew under Olson, including from reaching 600 students each year to reaching over 1,000 students each year and donations rising from $50,000 a year to $90,000.

“I am so proud of everything I accomplished alongside the board the past five years, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve the community in this way,” Olson said in the release. “I feel it’s time for me to lean into my family and other interests.”

“Mandi did an incredible job for the organization and she will be greatly missed,” said Ben Knuesel, current Ready Set School board president. “We are currently accepting applications for the position to continue the positive momentum the program has built with Mandi and we are excited to continue helping students in Winona County year after year.”

Ready Set School, which was started in 1997, and is a nonprofit that aims to provide basic and necessary school supplies to Winona County students. The director is a part-time and year-round position that leads efforts for the fundraising and voucher programs.

If you or someone you know may be interested in the position, learn more and submit your application at readysetschoolwinona.org.