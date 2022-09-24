Real estate transfers (copy)

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
La Crosse
- Melvin Johnson to Mary and Timothy Mick, W5918 Valley Parkway, $201,000
- Maleah and Mitchell Polk to Jeffrey Butler, 2224 Hyde Ave., $225,000
- Jeff and Lynn Blakeley Trust to Lloyd Jr and Sarah Sheffer, 1410 Sill St., $130,000
- Michelle Segner to Chris and Julie Hussey, 2715 Burr Oak St. E., $187,000
- Dianne and Richard Loomis to Lori Bixby and April Gray, 2142 Cliffview Terrace, $261,000
- Ryan Villanueva to Jada Miller and Mitchell Thies, 1324 Hyde Ave., $184,287
- Kristine and Scott King to TF Property Solutions, W5836 Cedar Road, $100,000
- Claire Revels to Marilyn Revels, 1416 Bainbridge St.
- Cody Flury and Brittany Harrison to Jill and Perry Stewart, W2940 Russian Coulee Road, $375,000
- Carl and Narcelle Schneider Trust to Autosport Acquisitions, 1814 Ward Ave., $450,000
- Jose Toscano to Beckstrom Properties, 1113 16th St. S., $155,000
- Adam and Melissa Walbrun to Corey and Dominique Smith, W4938 Mark Place, $290,000
- Dale Stevens to Garett Stevens, 3011, 3013 Marion Road S., $200,000
- Thomas and Karen Fischer, La Crosse County Sheriff to Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer
- Howard Sorenson LLC to Snodgrass Properties to Schaffer Withholdings, 1911 George St.
- AMZ Holdings to Kay Frydenlund, 2611 Ward Ave., $162,000
- Kyle and Staci Lovejoy to Hannah and Kyle Johnstone, 2616 15th St. S., $208,000
- Cindy, John and Steven Holter, Jeffrey, Thomas and Travis Regelein to Christopher and Colton Lejcher, 3507 Leonard St., $198,000
- Riverland Investments to John and Wendy Dolan, 413 Liberty St., $26,500
- Carol and Manfred Strigun to Tiffany Vigil
- ARMI LLC to Carol Larson, 4417 Juniper St., $197,500
- Donald and Elaine Bina to Ethan Sobkowiak to Kaitlin Klug, 1619 Weston St., $170,000
- David Daoust Sr. to Harmon Place Properties, 3400 Mormon Coulee Road, $310,000
Onalaska
- Aaron and Barbara Craig to Corey and Katherine Harris, 3381 Emerald Valley Drive, $140,000
- Kelsey and Michael Glebke to Michael and Michelle Frischmann, 436 R. Stephan Place, $510,000
- Justin Lange to Kayla and Shea Foley, 139 Eighth Ave. S., $198,000
- Maude and Thomas Kettenmann to Trust Leonids, 2268 Evenson Drive, $365,900
- Christina and Spencer Griffin to Samuel McGaughy, 411 Sixth Ave. N., $279,900
- Daniel Bashaw to Rebecca and Tracy Olson, 749 Troy St., $298,000
Bangor
- David and Karen Elliott to Gills Storage, W1942 OL Hess Road, $696,700
Holmen
- Choice Construction to Michael and Tiffani Newton, 1510 Cherry Lane S., $417,500
- Moonstone Meadow LLC to Summer Berg and Timothy Olson, 3009 Red Clover St., $595,000
- Ann and Dillion Becker to Cody Johnson, 1814 Prairie Place, $267,000
- Sarah Honer to Bruce and Karl Kerr, 234 Howard Drive, $355,000
- Kent and Teresa Schroeder to Jenny and Michael Brueske Jr., 806 Laurel Place E., $315,000
- Amanda and Dominic Miller to Heather Lichtie, 1517 Viking Ave., $260,000
- Judy and Richard Berg to John Demers and Annette Fellows-Demers, 300 State St., $271,000
- Adrian and Benjamin Kolpitcke to Anna Lee and Jonathan Soto, N7098 Bice Ave., $384,900
- JKC Construction to Bryan and Shelby Neubauer, 1930 McGilvray Way, $337,385
West Salem
- Elsen Construction to Scott Alo and Jesse McKinney, 411 Panther Pass W., $588,700
- Angela and Joshua Laack to Amy and Benny Guzman, 510 Lakewood St., $500,000
- TBN Management to Cody Flury, 419, 421 Campfire Drive, $230,000