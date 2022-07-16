The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

La Crosse

Cassidy Wade to Halla Ortery and Kelvin Silva, 2818 Redfield St., $245,000

Stanley Servais to Barbara Mussman, N2004 Clements Road

Katherine Rudolph to Samuel Wieser, 537 Hinkley Road, $125,000

Doris and Michael Motte to Richard Vanpelt, 1427 Hyde Ave., $210,000

Janice Wiebusch Revocable Trust to Cavalier Properties, 727 Fourth St. S., $174,900

Melissa Miller to Aaron Gillespie, 2236 Loomis St., $154,000

La Crosse Rentals to April Polus, 1714 Market St., $139,000

Alyssa and Daniel Liska to Andrew and Nina Bradley, 2604 Hackberry Lane, $285,000

Ramon and Renee Aspenson to Path Investments, 500 block St. Andrew St. apartments, $410,000

Ione Ross to Kristin Freedlund, 4109 Riverview Drive, $180,000

Philip Small to Cheryl Drangstveit and Philip Small, 2322 Ferry St., $72,800

La Crosse Rentals to Preferred Properties, 1411 Winnebago St., $110,000

Kelly and Matthew Diehl to Brian and Kera Kumm-Schaley, 1244 Denton St., $255,000

Onalaska

Property Preservation to Wellness Retreats, W5538 County Road OS, $324,900

Barbara and Jerrold Jerue to David and Jennifer Powell, 1332 Fourth Ave. N., $410,000

Denise and John Edmunds to Barbara and Jerrold Jerue, N4515 Marcou Road, $330,000

Matthew Haese, Joanna and Toby Thomack to John and Nancy Haese, N5415 Abbey Road

Donald and Patricia Remus to Jason and Kayla Brown, W7393 County Road ZN, $360,000

Donna and Russell Flower to John Sheppard Properties, 1025, 1213, 737 Oak Ave. S., $485,000

Mary VInson to David Deters Jr and Keely Schara, W8085 Fairview St., $230,000

Peggy and Richard Vogel to George and Shirley Alexander Revocable Trust, 2245 Quarry Lane, $628,000

Holmen

Bryan Bartel and Beth Cress to Paul and Sandra Bartel, 711 Maple Shade Drive

Shawn Daigle to Nicholas Slusser, 803 Deerfield St., $325,000

Elmwood Corp/Partners to Choice Construction, 710 Silver Drive, 1220 Crockett Drive, $59,900

Tonia Wright to Brian and Erin Knutson, 1939 Hudson St., $371,120

Rox Investments to Braund St. LLC, 1805 Granary St., $216,000

Kelly and Michael Garson to Peter Daniels and Jodie Reynolds, 915 Packer Drive, $362,000

Shannon Carey to Kelly and Michael Garson, N6890 Sand Prairie Court, $469,000

West Salem

Aben Properties to Brian and Teresa Newton Living Trust, W2862 Shorewood Court, $625,000

Eric Manke to Kahtan Al-Kaissy and Alyssa Freybler, N4891, N4893 Shorewood Circle, $339,900