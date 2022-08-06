The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

La Crosse

Gerald Becker to Margaret Bonadurer, 2021 Johnson St., $196,000

Kathleen Rousch to Lindsay and Robert Burtram, 1215 17th St. S., $135,000

Johanna and Terrence Bell to Collin and Hannah Eddy, W2739 Birch Lane, $287,000

Amanda and Brian Wise to Christine and Nathan Konopacki, 1820 19th St. S., $190,000

R&J Ruetten Trust to Hannah Klonecki and Jordan Newman, 3315 27th St., $183,900

Erin and Gregory Flottmeyer to Dionette and Steven Almeida, 408 23rd St. N., $605,000

Cynthia and Steven Lefever to Corene and Gregory Marco, N2322 Briarwood Ave., $335,000

Chad and Jessica Knapmiller to Rebecca Larsen and Jerrod Volzka, 1034 28th St. S., $225,000

M&M Durtsche Trust to Mary Gander, 1320 Main St., $262,500

Kiley and Kody Kuss to Meghan Gaul and Ryan Hollis, 300 Callaway Blvd., $265,000

Jacqueline Adsit to Marian Bardeen, 1313 20th St. S., $201,500

Alyssa and Daniel Liska to Patrick Lawrynk and Louise Sedevie Lawrynk, 2608 Hackberry Lane, $75,000

Gary Walleser to Tanner Dworak, 2202 Jackson St., $205,000

La Crosse Investments Group LLC to Scott Zielke, 626 23rd St. N., $268,000

Donald Logelin Estate to Linda Cowing, 2105 Denton St.

Victoria Bischel to Michael and Thomas Hokanson, 1519 George St., $195,000

Ryan Schmitz to Riverland Investments, 2611 Jackson St. apartment complex, $875,000

Scott and Vicki Sheehan Revocable Trust to GP LLC, 802 Windsor St., $159,500

BF of La Crosse LLC to City of La Crosse, 1701 Prospect St., $55,000

Carla and James Volden to Aimee and Kyle Klos, W4317 Miller Road, $450,000

Saberfarms to Denise and John Homstad, N3094 County Road M, $400,000

Kenneth Kaufmann to James and Paula McDonald, 2804 Eastbrook Drive, $615,000

Barbara Beer to Lynsee Thompson, 3310 Elm Drive, $205,000

Michael Russell to Brett Demaiffe, 809 Kime St., $160,000

Alexandra Larsen and Andrew Leinss to Westfield LLC, 402 22nd St. S., $109,200

David Kapanke to Jason and Lorna Kapanke, W3926 Hwy. 14-61 Coon Valley

Ethan and Victoria Modawell to Laura Dreese and Emanuel Rivera, N2382 Yanzer Road, $217,500

Scott Zielke to Amanda and Morgan Kaping, 345 20th St. S., $205,000

OnalaskaIvens Investments to Nicholas and Shannon Lasure, N5412 Circle Drive, $230,000

Cory and Kandis Kaczmarek to Clara and Quinn Handy, 323 Horman Blvd., $225,000

Patsy Caceres Figueroa and Freddy Del-Carpio Munoz to Jennifer and Joseph Cappello, 856 Aspen Valley Drive, $570,000

Susan Varnum to Allison Rodriguez Steers, 716 Sand Lake Road $295,000

Cynthia and David Birdd to Nickelatti Real Estate, 1910 Evenson Drive, $265,000

Mark and Susan Molstad to Daniel Fischer, 1028, 1030 Oak Forest Drive, $342,000

Karen and Stephen Sheetz to Anthony and Roberta Kupietz, N5877 Cottage Lane, $259,900

JRPDM Revocable Trust to John and Yekaterina McNamara, 825 Country Club Lane, $1,000,000

Carol and Philip Weissenberger to Jahnna and Travis McDonald, N6437 Old Hickory Drive, $340,000

Holmen

Feyen Rentals to Barbara and Richard Cooper, 3136 Norse Drive, $375,000

Moore and Moore Renovating and Construction to Amanda and Brian Wise, 2102 Prairie Place, $394,900

Margaret and Michael Gaffney to Gary and Susan Schettle Revocable Trust, W6757 Hidden Valley Road, $499,900

Stephanie and Travis Rae to Kelsey and Tayler Sill, 306 Grant St., $350,000

Ruth and Steven Kelly to Davita and Rob Molling, W8051 Country Ave., $501,500

David and Sandra Lennander to Jacob Burner, N8534 Garfield Road, $389,900

Jon and Judith Lindgren Revocable Trust to Marta and Steve Bessler, N7079 Moonlight Ave., $466,000

Mark Smith Construction to Jennifer and Robert Thomas, 2105 Prairie Place, $386,000

Christopher Barry to Randy and Theresa Weinandt, 402 Morris St., $210,000

Judith and Steven Komp to Micah Komp, N8272, N8274 Amundson Coulee Road

West SalemVernon Romskog to Jeffrey Romskog and Kathy Scheck, 329 Leonard St. N.

Gerald and Carol Kreibich Revocable Trust to Brady and Katherine Warner, 360 Driftwood St., $500,000

Erin and Matthew Luethe to Trudy Drugg, 621 Youlon St., $250,000

Trout Creek I LLC to SK Hotels LLC, 125 Buol Road, $1.65 million

Brady Turk and Rachel Zibrowski to Shayla and Tyler Lueth, 508 16th Ave. S., $180,500

Ryan Karr to KA 1 Properties, 1215 Cardinal St., $120,000