The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Ebner Joint Revocable Trust to JCB Property Investments, 1441 Hwy. 16, $672,457
Patricia Kimball to Manuel Alas, 1314 Caledonia St., $111,000
Mary Lecher to Eve Molzhon, 1205 28th St., $285,000
Faron McCormick to Forbarna Properties, 338/340 23rd St., $170,000
Faith Apfel to Faron McCormick, 330/332 23rd St., $90,200
Marcia Walters to Nickelatti Real Estate, 1917/1919 Jackson St., $200,000
Kelly Anderson and Todd Lukwitz to Matthew Pennel, 1609 Caroline St., $212,000
Colin and Natalie McKeown to Savannah Hermeier and Lucas Spoerl, 318 Olivet St., $256,000
Cortni and Jesse Berger to Lori Bixby and April Gray, 325/327 22nd St., $300,000
David Frommelt to Angela and Dylon Bilskemper, 1826 Avon St., $68,200
Evenson and Co. Inc to Cameron Kertis, 2215 Redfield St., $225,000
Kevin Cram and Denise Vujnovich to Linda and Gregory Thompson Revocable Trust, 408 Gillette Stl, $535,000
Shirley Dissmore Estate to Susan Fredrickson, 1230 Farnam St.
Myrtle Briggs to Elite Homes and Holdings, 2306 Cass St., $105,000
K&R Herman Housing to Kevin and Renee Herman, 1900/1902/1904 Market St.
Wendy McMullin to Jennifer McConahay, 1608 29th St., $125,000
Helen Onsrud to Helen J. Onsrud Revocable Trust, 221 23rd St., $159,800
Harrison and Jennifer Hund to Aimee Balistreri Adam Bork, 1814 Green Bay St., $217,000
JRJ Quality Housing and Rentals to Rosanne Brozek-Dillaber, 625 10th St. apartment complex
David and Rebecca Bohnsack to Bloomin B Trust, W2949 Cty. Road I
Aaron Fewell to Brandon Bakke, 2820 Hamilton St., $152,000
Christian Harkness and Laura Prosperi to Anelin and Christopher Feilen, W4778 Deerview Drive, $779,000
Linda and Michael Jawson to Amber Leibundgut-Peterson and Thaddeus Peterson, W5671 Thistledown Drive, $365,000
St. Joseph Rental Properties to Hoffer LLC, 2143/2145 Park Ave., $204,000
Lindsay Braatz to Kyle Koelbl, 1543/1545 Avon St., $255,000
City of La Crosse to Rosa Alas and Melvin Rodriguez, 919 5th Ave.
Amber Leibundgut-Peterson and Thaddeus Peterson to Emma and Collin Webster, 781 22nd St., $265,000
Jeremy and Shani Mosteller to Julia Bartels, 3501 Leonard St., $235,000
Nicolas Balduzzi to Natalie Bellacero, 1800 Madison St., $280,000
Jason and Laura Naylor to Adrienne and James Ptacek, 1815 Cass St., $412,000
Michael Berry to Ashlee and Corey Jeffers, 306 Callaway Blvd., $235,000
Lawrence and Penny Becker to Susan Nelson, 1542 Kane St., $225,000
ONALASKA
Holly Hollett to Chad Hollett, W8035 Cty. Road ZB and N5632 Oak Hills Drive.
Clint Meyer Enterprises to Kimberly Balduzzi, 822 Monroe St., $157,007
Sand Lake LLC to Jason and Melanie Ferguson, 3005 Cortland St., $89,900
Mark and Wendy Rabe to Jerry and Joan Unser, N5634 Sandpiper Drive, $372,000
Linda and Lon Ziehm to Paul Ziehm, W7860 Hwy. Z
David Balduzzi to RJB Holdings, N5733 Cty. Road OT
K&R Herman Housing to Kevin and Renee Herman, 706/708 Eighth Ave.
Bee and Keng Vang to Luke and Monica Anderson, 3001 Pertzsch Drive, $200,000
Birdd Land Investments to Premier Onalaska, Berlin Drive apartment complex, $1,250,000
Jeffery and Pamela Jensen Amber and Sean Nelson, 500 Eighth Ave., $59,500
Benjamin and Nicole Wizner to Abigail Ho, 1561 Young Drive, $350,000
Teresa Laham to Charles Laham, 1170 Aspen Valley Drive and 1164 Aspen Valley Drive
Dustin and Lynnsey Olson to Mark and Wendy Rabe, N544 Eagle Circle Lane, $420,000
BANGOR
Elizabeth and John Schoonmaker to Matthew Bedel, 502 14th Ave., $234,000
HOLMEN
Bratager Builders to Monica and Steven Covey, 1220/1222 Second Ave. and 237 Rivers Drive, $359,845
Mark Smith Construction to Elizabeth and Troy Nelson, 2008 Prairie Place, $374,900
Rox Investments to 2020 Management Group, 1805 Granary St., $375,000
Brijen Investments to Eric and Jessica Moilien, 629 Silver Drive, $435,000
Feyen Rentals to Alisa Carmona, 3124 Norse Drive, $334,650
MINDORO
Sally Paisley to Erika Ball, W3887 Fulton St., $46,949
James Freng to Mark and Shanon Torgerud, N7553 Christianson Road
WEST SALEM
Kyle and Lindsey Joseph to Caitlyn and Matthew Besch, 1403 Crestwood Ave., $360,000