The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Ebner Joint Revocable Trust to JCB Property Investments, 1441 Hwy. 16, $672,457

Patricia Kimball to Manuel Alas, 1314 Caledonia St., $111,000

Mary Lecher to Eve Molzhon, 1205 28th St., $285,000

Faron McCormick to Forbarna Properties, 338/340 23rd St., $170,000

Faith Apfel to Faron McCormick, 330/332 23rd St., $90,200

Marcia Walters to Nickelatti Real Estate, 1917/1919 Jackson St., $200,000

Kelly Anderson and Todd Lukwitz to Matthew Pennel, 1609 Caroline St., $212,000

Colin and Natalie McKeown to Savannah Hermeier and Lucas Spoerl, 318 Olivet St., $256,000

Cortni and Jesse Berger to Lori Bixby and April Gray, 325/327 22nd St., $300,000

David Frommelt to Angela and Dylon Bilskemper, 1826 Avon St., $68,200

Evenson and Co. Inc to Cameron Kertis, 2215 Redfield St., $225,000

Kevin Cram and Denise Vujnovich to Linda and Gregory Thompson Revocable Trust, 408 Gillette Stl, $535,000

Shirley Dissmore Estate to Susan Fredrickson, 1230 Farnam St.

Myrtle Briggs to Elite Homes and Holdings, 2306 Cass St., $105,000

K&R Herman Housing to Kevin and Renee Herman, 1900/1902/1904 Market St.

Wendy McMullin to Jennifer McConahay, 1608 29th St., $125,000

Helen Onsrud to Helen J. Onsrud Revocable Trust, 221 23rd St., $159,800

Harrison and Jennifer Hund to Aimee Balistreri Adam Bork, 1814 Green Bay St., $217,000

JRJ Quality Housing and Rentals to Rosanne Brozek-Dillaber, 625 10th St. apartment complex

David and Rebecca Bohnsack to Bloomin B Trust, W2949 Cty. Road I

Aaron Fewell to Brandon Bakke, 2820 Hamilton St., $152,000

Christian Harkness and Laura Prosperi to Anelin and Christopher Feilen, W4778 Deerview Drive, $779,000

Linda and Michael Jawson to Amber Leibundgut-Peterson and Thaddeus Peterson, W5671 Thistledown Drive, $365,000

St. Joseph Rental Properties to Hoffer LLC, 2143/2145 Park Ave., $204,000

Lindsay Braatz to Kyle Koelbl, 1543/1545 Avon St., $255,000

City of La Crosse to Rosa Alas and Melvin Rodriguez, 919 5th Ave.

Amber Leibundgut-Peterson and Thaddeus Peterson to Emma and Collin Webster, 781 22nd St., $265,000

Jeremy and Shani Mosteller to Julia Bartels, 3501 Leonard St., $235,000

Nicolas Balduzzi to Natalie Bellacero, 1800 Madison St., $280,000

Jason and Laura Naylor to Adrienne and James Ptacek, 1815 Cass St., $412,000

Michael Berry to Ashlee and Corey Jeffers, 306 Callaway Blvd., $235,000

Lawrence and Penny Becker to Susan Nelson, 1542 Kane St., $225,000

ONALASKA

Holly Hollett to Chad Hollett, W8035 Cty. Road ZB and N5632 Oak Hills Drive.

Clint Meyer Enterprises to Kimberly Balduzzi, 822 Monroe St., $157,007

Sand Lake LLC to Jason and Melanie Ferguson, 3005 Cortland St., $89,900

Mark and Wendy Rabe to Jerry and Joan Unser, N5634 Sandpiper Drive, $372,000

Linda and Lon Ziehm to Paul Ziehm, W7860 Hwy. Z

David Balduzzi to RJB Holdings, N5733 Cty. Road OT

K&R Herman Housing to Kevin and Renee Herman, 706/708 Eighth Ave.

Bee and Keng Vang to Luke and Monica Anderson, 3001 Pertzsch Drive, $200,000

Birdd Land Investments to Premier Onalaska, Berlin Drive apartment complex, $1,250,000

Jeffery and Pamela Jensen Amber and Sean Nelson, 500 Eighth Ave., $59,500

Benjamin and Nicole Wizner to Abigail Ho, 1561 Young Drive, $350,000

Teresa Laham to Charles Laham, 1170 Aspen Valley Drive and 1164 Aspen Valley Drive

Dustin and Lynnsey Olson to Mark and Wendy Rabe, N544 Eagle Circle Lane, $420,000

BANGOR

Elizabeth and John Schoonmaker to Matthew Bedel, 502 14th Ave., $234,000

HOLMEN

Bratager Builders to Monica and Steven Covey, 1220/1222 Second Ave. and 237 Rivers Drive, $359,845

Mark Smith Construction to Elizabeth and Troy Nelson, 2008 Prairie Place, $374,900

Rox Investments to 2020 Management Group, 1805 Granary St., $375,000

Brijen Investments to Eric and Jessica Moilien, 629 Silver Drive, $435,000

Feyen Rentals to Alisa Carmona, 3124 Norse Drive, $334,650

MINDORO

Sally Paisley to Erika Ball, W3887 Fulton St., $46,949

James Freng to Mark and Shanon Torgerud, N7553 Christianson Road

WEST SALEM

Kyle and Lindsey Joseph to Caitlyn and Matthew Besch, 1403 Crestwood Ave., $360,000

