The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

La Crosse

Alan Horton to Jennie Carson, 409 Third Ave. S., $69,600

Rose Brown to David and Teresa Brown, W2931 State Road 33

Michael and Sandra Nelson to Jana Schalow, 2220 Charles St.

James Fox and Mary Nelson to Dawn and James Rauschnot Jr., 14 Copeland Ave., $258,000

Steven and Susan Dolan to Frank and Robyn Theriault, 913 Sixth St. S., $160,000

Jessica Ballwahn to Eric Ballwahn, 2015 22nd St. S.

Lori, Mary and Shawn Horton to Brittany Batterton and Collin Schell, 1107 Palace St., $172,500

Arneson 2010 Revocable Trust to Kelley Blank, 4210 Fairway St., $369,000

Michelle Decora Estate to Amanda Decora and Andrew Learn, 144 28th St. S., $230,000

Robert Pozorski to Jill Wurm, 3131 27th St. S., $175,000

Christopher and Melissa Oates to James Richgels and Katherine Wilhelm, 3307 Elm Drive, $303,500

Elizabeth Smith to Adam Balkonis and Amanda Cook, 3431 Cliffside Drive, $235,000

Nicholas Shoults to Richard McElroy, 717 St. James St., $100,000

La Crosse Apartment Rentals to Ivens Investments, 2014, 2012 30th St. S., $210,000

Jody Douglas to Victor and Constance Brott Family Revocable Trust, 2915 Leonard St., $230,000

Wayner and Orlean Houser Revocable Trust to Ann and Mark Kvale, 4425 33rd St., $254,900

Mary Collins to Amy and Barry Smyth, 355 19th St. S., $260,000

Daniel and Lisa Thill to Sunny Holman and Nathaniel Mitchell, 2115 Johnson St., $204,000

Anthony Krenzke to Alyssa Wolter, 2801 Harvey St., $169,000

Mary Hanson to Mark Mohr, 2815 Marion St., $239,900

Adam Heinz to Black River Docks, 1337 Moorings Drive, $525,000

Whitney Coulombe to Emelia Polodna, 1833 Farnam St., $160,000

Jamar of La Crosse to Sam Chen, 217, 215 13th St. N.

William Katra to Brian Ellis and Anna Fewell, 316 Rose St., $119,000

Taisha and Tanner Douglas to Amanda Frommelt and Benjamin Hadley, 3004 Scarlett Drive, $250,000

Louis Estacio II to Candice and Tyler Belisle, 2301 Loomis St., $181,000

Heather Watson to Louis Estacio and Samantha Shelton, 3405 Geneva Lane, $249,234

Anne Ducharme, Jason and Rachael Mahairas to Kelly Colgan and Derek Hammen, 221 26th St., 228 27th St., $500,000

Helen Davidson Estate to Brenda Hanson to Teresa Meissner, 1410 La Crescent St., $94,800

Dirk and Martha Gasterland to Marcia Lloyd, W4911 Battlestone Station Road, $440,000

Jill Wieczorek to Andrew and Sherie Grass, 2707 Ward Ave., $160,000

Amanda and Luke Peterson to Jacqueline and Timothy Kakuska, 3065 Edgewater Lane, $888,000

David and Krista Kulig to Sonja Oldre, 1527 30th St. S., $205,000

Albertsons LLC to Erin and Gregory Flottmeyer, Joint Revocable Trust, 3451 Greenbriar Court

Frances Swift Estate to Oasis Investments, 3039 27th St. S., $122,000

Casey Weiss to Nancy and Thomas Hammill, 412 Gillette St. $295,000

Allison Harbour Revocable Trust to John Broughton, 2211 Main St., $330,000

Arthur Karbowski to Raymond Hooker, 1122 Rose St., $150,000

Onalaska

Space Matters LLC to Meteorite Management, 835, 831, 839 Second Ave. SW

Bargeld LLC to JJ&E Storage LLC, 200 Mason St., $165,000

Emma Anderson to Samantha Lamberson and Jacob Seeley, W8085 County Road Z, $247,000

Alden Myers to Keiko and Bennett Myers, N5287 Sobkowiak Road

Michael and Terri Pinter to MTP Rental, 1502 State St., 124 15th St.

TSS Rentals to College Home USA, 909 Vine St., $130,000

Bonice Sipley to Scott Pirnstill, W8019 County Road ZB, $399,900

Patrick and Rita Schwartz to Jack Schwartz to JWS Rentals, 203, 205 13th Court, $350,000

Associated Veterans to George and Shirley Alexander to Jullie Hanson, 2309 Evenson Drive,

Holmen

Margie Taylor to Adam Remke and Ashley Taylor, 1928 Crooked Ave.

David Gramling to C&E Rental Properties, 814, 816 Evergreen Drive, $265,000

Gary and Luann Fletcher to Kristine and Richard Fitzl Jr., 1600 Iris St., $425,000

Kristine and Richard Fitzl to Aubrey Kovacevich and Miranda Ruben, 1105 Huntington St., $379,900

Gaylor and Mary Zastrow Living Revocable Trust to Brandon Uffelman, 319 Cypress Circle Lane, $400,000

Colleen Mulder to Larry Fortier and Kimberly Raabe Fortier, N7417 County Road M, $460,000

Elmwood Partners LTD to Kleinsasser Homes, 1325 Crockett Drive, $65,900

RWR Properties to Craig and Lisa Barthel, W7644 Castle Mound Road, $369,000

Thorud Developments to Charles Olson, 2020 Prairie Place, $51,900

Choice Construction to Jared and Michaela Metropulos, 618 Silver Drive, $519,300

Brandon Ehlenz to Corey and Erin Wencl, W5172 Bringe Road, $601,000

Adina and Steven Gillespie to Benjamin Davidson and Kelsey McLimans, 505 Green Spruce Drive, $390,000

James Shurson Revocable Trust to S&J Properties of La Crosse, 320 North Star Road, $300,000

Knudtson Family Revocable Living Trust to Cassandra Demetrius Lallas and Timothy Taylor, 503 Long Coulee Road, $289,000

Sara Becker and Jenny Manka to Alex and Breann Kjome, 201 Kenneda St., $293,000

Tom Coleman to Stuart Kuzik, 2004 Prairie Lane, $411,580

Corey Wencel to Erin Wencel and James Kesser III, W7468 Chris Court, $318,000

West Salem

Daniel Kind and Peggy Lovejoy to Wild Winds Ranch, W5624, W5614 County Road M, $1,600,000

Aimee and Kyle Klos to Richard King, 228 Rhyme St., $297,500

Bangor

Anthony Kaiser to Jarod and Samantha Hrabak, 854 Rolling Hills St., $315,000

Birdd Properties to Goehner Investments, 101, 103 Nieson St., $1,900,000

James Bahr Irrevocable Trust to Jacob Klobucar, 1415 Labus Drive, $201,000

Magnum Opus Investments to Chong and Terry Hoff, 2206 Tom Anderson St., $412,900

RTLJ Enterprises to Tami Melcher, N4440 State Road 162, $550,000