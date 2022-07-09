The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

La Crosse

Melanie and Paul Bratcher to Peter Wilker, 2222 Market Place, $288,175

Michelle Curtis to Tatem Baures and Nathan Gelder, 2922 29th Court, $189,000

Stroeh Properties to Losey and State Properties, 2309, 2311 State Road, $1,075,000

Patricia and Wayne Lura to Robert Wynn, 3418 Solaris Lane, $227,504

Nathan King and Megan Tarman to Jamie Capuzzi, 1902 Redfield St., $250,000

Kay Smith to Kathryn and Matthew Stumpf, 2232 Onalaska Ave, $165,000

David and Jayne Otto Revocable Trust to Vangen Properties, 1514-1520 Farnam St., $180,000

R&D Schwanbeck Trust to Judith King Trust, 150 28th St. S., $150,000

BPNB Real Estate Investments and PE Rentals to Christian Neira, 112, 114 10th St. S., $265,000

John Sheppard Properties to APM Properties, 225 Liberty St., $160,000

Mark and Mary Swiggum to Jasmine Eggert and Tylor Nelson, 1705 21st St. S., $231,000

Jake and Jenalee Brown to Peyton Mensink and Benjamin Schmit, 2127 Wood St., $198,500

BPNB Real Estate Investments and PE Rentals to Angels Elite Investments, 3403, 3407 Kenton St., $300,000

Kenneth and Robin Tschumper to James Marcou, 2542 First Ave., $250,000

David Schams to Jason McCoy, 2710 32nd St., $200,000

Joan and Michael Gazeley to Weigel LLC, 2712, 2710 Main St., $225,000

Andrea and Brian Logue to David and Jody Knoble, 4640 Millatti Lane, $294,000

Casey Curtin to Andrew Morris, 1626 Wood St., $150,000

Jacob and Sarah Martin to Josephine Dechant, 2226 Onalaska Ave., $162,250

Eileen Schroeder Estate to Ridgerunner Real Estate, 4318 Markle Road, $90,000

Alex and Shannyn Greeno to Mick Nisbet, 4914 County Road B, $225,000

Carol Erickson to Katie and William Favre, 3247, 3249 29th Court S., $272,000

Kickapoo River Homes to Robert Schiff, 1920 Losey Blvd., $220,000

Elizabeth Osantowski and Matthew Troyanek t Dallas and Ruth Ellefson, 323 Cook St., $197,000

McKenzie Rindahl to Skye Darr, 2145 21st Place S., $210,000

Brandi and Ryan Slosser to Devin Fogel, 2878 29th Court, $250,000

Paul Ehresmann to Andrew Leinss, 320 21st St. S., $312,500

David Mitterreiter Estate to Cameron Hendrick and Sara Thomas, 1819 Prospect St., $140,000

Mary Dearman Estate to Cody Fitzpatrick and Danielle Strong, 3107 Lakeshore Drive, $168,000

Jennifer and Scott Gilles to GH-I La Crosse LLC, 1101, 1103 State St., $240,000

Jamie and Steven Saitta to Mai Xiong, 2508 Harvey St., $162,000

CMKJ Properties to Marqui Solutions, 725 24th St. N., $250,000

Delores Soller to Nickelatti Real Estate, 1323, 1325 Mississippi St., $162,000

Ashley Eckblad to Travis and Trisha Hutzenbuhler, N2249 Clements Road, $575,000

Trevor McDonald to Nickelatti Real Estate, 411, 413 Rose St., $167,000

Nicole Schroeder to Alana Gruntzel, 2311 Wood St., $189,900

Inbar Saporta to Cheryl Chandler, 2217 King St., $275,000

Jonathan and Sara Heaser to Kyle and Staci Lovejoy, N2230 Birchview Circle, $350,000

Onalaska

Elizabeth and Nicholas Kibler to Eugene Grenawalt, W8091 County Road Z, $245,000

Austin and Lauren Hegenbarth to Allan and Tanya Hanson, W6547 Woodland Pass, $458,000

JR Sand Lake LLC to Brendon Bender and Maranda Hilby, 2914 Cortland St., 2931 Beyer Road, $69,900

Donald and Margaret Stein to Mai Vang and Leng Vue, 1400 Cliffview Ave, $400,000

Colleen and Michael Walz to Brianna Dolinar and Colin Kammerzelt, 1821 Franklin St., $256,000

Norma Pierce Estate to Patrick and Rita Schwartz, 203 23th Court, $350,000

Bradley and Pamela Benrud to TDS Metrocom, 917 13th Ave. S., $280,000

Tarah Raaum to Karen Wright, N5611 Mohican Trail, $350,000

David Irish Estate to 35 Sunsets LLC, N5376 Hwy. 35, $205,500

Nicholas and Samantha McMahon to Adam and Jamie Bell, W8055 Forest Drive, $300,000

Justin Hoffman to Adam and Nicole Lee, 566 21st Ave., $350,000

Teresa and Todd Nedegaard to Kendra and Logan Lasack, 910 Fourth Ave. N., $195,000

M4 LLC to Margaret and Teddy Thompson, 316 Second Ave. S., $655,175

Heather Kamrowski to Christopher Vaaler, W7527 County Road ZB, $208,905

William Cota to Matthew and Nicole Hummel, 1105 Oak Ave., $310,000

Debra Kabat to Matthew Matel and Michelle Reisbig, N4594 Meadow Wood Road, $312,000

Carolina See to Allison and Lee Kashdan, 151 Fairway Court, $525,000

Nicole and Stuart Rupp to Michael Killmeyer and Stephanie Wyrostek, 2522 Hoeschler Drive, $280,000

Andrea and Lucas Alvin to Benjamin Bosteter and Renee Webb, 524 13th Place, $305,000

Holmen

Augusta Favre to Joshua and Kelsie Speltz, 202 Morris St., $232,500

Allan and Tanya Hanson to Megan and Nathan King, 802 Greenwood St., $385,000

Kenneth and Teresa Klein to Lucas Alvin, 901 Remington Drive, $380,000

Jason Kleinsasser to Nicholas and Victoria Theobald, 1132 Bridger Drive, $494,750

Jeffrey and Julie Connelly to Amber Fennigkoh, W7751 Parcher Court, $360,000

Jordan Hanson to James Shurson Revocable Trust, 320 North Star Road, $200,000

Maizoua and Steve Moua to Alex and Shannyn Greeno, 1003 Starlite Drive, $350,000

Kristen Freier to Saraswathi Punagin and Ganesh Shenoy, 906 Silver Drive, $357,525

Amy and Richard Venner to Nicholas and Samantha McMahon, W6871 Hidden Valley Road, $460,000

Jason and Nicole Dresen to Robert Cottrell Trust, 116 Wall St. E, $216,000

S&V Investments to Hope Stay Holdings, 3912 Circle Drive, $175,000

Dennis Grokowsky to Barbara Grokowsky, 430 Russell Drive

Elmwood Partners LTD to Benjamin Towle, 626 Laramie Lane, $62,900

Barbara and Jerome Johnson to KEL Investments, 112 Holmen Drive, $200,000

Brandon and Molly Beal to Gerald and Valerie Dewitt, 2006 Spakenburg Road, $440,000

Michael and Petra Nedoba to Jason and Jessica Kopp, N6384 Wildwood Valley Road, $92,500

Steve Spors to Brian and Robert Spors, N8895 Garfield Road, $51,133

Jill and Mark Dunne to Jaden and Tristan Hudson, W7189 Heram Road, $415,000

Carol and James Labuzzetta to Jon and Nancy Tribble, N6948 County Road V, $525,000

HG Group to Grant and Jan Frederixon, 1948 Spakenburg Road, $329,000

Hannah Dickinson to Brandi and Ryan Slosser, 306 Lilac Lane, $320,000

Joshua Wannemuehler to Julie and Ryan Terpstra, 207 McHugh St. E., $262,500

Maria Mason to Blaine Mason, 2906 Meadow Lark Lane, $222,000

Mathison Construction to James and Tracy Olson, 1926 Hudson St., $451,800

Chelsea and William Nicksic to Tracy McCurdy, 306 Peterson St., $405,000

West Salem

JTK Construction to Jamie Block and Elissa Habenicht, 431 Panther Pass, $450,000

Renee Gruen to Shawn Gruen and Jenna Kapter, 376 Clark St., $164,000

Amber Fennigkoh to Erika Botcher, 1043 John St., $435,000

Paul and Ronda Lavold to Jamie and Steven Saitta, N4952 Carlson Road, $385,000

Dana and Daniel Roemhild to Daniel Speer and Erin Sprester, 361 Youlon St., $300,000

Randy and Stephanie Wagner to Janet and Kristopher Pine, 204 Garland St., $280,500