The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
La Crosse
Melanie and Paul Bratcher to Peter Wilker, 2222 Market Place, $288,175
Michelle Curtis to Tatem Baures and Nathan Gelder, 2922 29th Court, $189,000
Stroeh Properties to Losey and State Properties, 2309, 2311 State Road, $1,075,000
Patricia and Wayne Lura to Robert Wynn, 3418 Solaris Lane, $227,504
Nathan King and Megan Tarman to Jamie Capuzzi, 1902 Redfield St., $250,000
Kay Smith to Kathryn and Matthew Stumpf, 2232 Onalaska Ave, $165,000
David and Jayne Otto Revocable Trust to Vangen Properties, 1514-1520 Farnam St., $180,000
R&D Schwanbeck Trust to Judith King Trust, 150 28th St. S., $150,000
BPNB Real Estate Investments and PE Rentals to Christian Neira, 112, 114 10th St. S., $265,000
John Sheppard Properties to APM Properties, 225 Liberty St., $160,000
Mark and Mary Swiggum to Jasmine Eggert and Tylor Nelson, 1705 21st St. S., $231,000
Jake and Jenalee Brown to Peyton Mensink and Benjamin Schmit, 2127 Wood St., $198,500
BPNB Real Estate Investments and PE Rentals to Angels Elite Investments, 3403, 3407 Kenton St., $300,000
Kenneth and Robin Tschumper to James Marcou, 2542 First Ave., $250,000
David Schams to Jason McCoy, 2710 32nd St., $200,000
Joan and Michael Gazeley to Weigel LLC, 2712, 2710 Main St., $225,000
Andrea and Brian Logue to David and Jody Knoble, 4640 Millatti Lane, $294,000
Casey Curtin to Andrew Morris, 1626 Wood St., $150,000
Jacob and Sarah Martin to Josephine Dechant, 2226 Onalaska Ave., $162,250
Eileen Schroeder Estate to Ridgerunner Real Estate, 4318 Markle Road, $90,000
Alex and Shannyn Greeno to Mick Nisbet, 4914 County Road B, $225,000
Carol Erickson to Katie and William Favre, 3247, 3249 29th Court S., $272,000
Kickapoo River Homes to Robert Schiff, 1920 Losey Blvd., $220,000
Elizabeth Osantowski and Matthew Troyanek t Dallas and Ruth Ellefson, 323 Cook St., $197,000
McKenzie Rindahl to Skye Darr, 2145 21st Place S., $210,000
Brandi and Ryan Slosser to Devin Fogel, 2878 29th Court, $250,000
Paul Ehresmann to Andrew Leinss, 320 21st St. S., $312,500
David Mitterreiter Estate to Cameron Hendrick and Sara Thomas, 1819 Prospect St., $140,000
Mary Dearman Estate to Cody Fitzpatrick and Danielle Strong, 3107 Lakeshore Drive, $168,000
Jennifer and Scott Gilles to GH-I La Crosse LLC, 1101, 1103 State St., $240,000
Jamie and Steven Saitta to Mai Xiong, 2508 Harvey St., $162,000
CMKJ Properties to Marqui Solutions, 725 24th St. N., $250,000
Delores Soller to Nickelatti Real Estate, 1323, 1325 Mississippi St., $162,000
Ashley Eckblad to Travis and Trisha Hutzenbuhler, N2249 Clements Road, $575,000
Trevor McDonald to Nickelatti Real Estate, 411, 413 Rose St., $167,000
Nicole Schroeder to Alana Gruntzel, 2311 Wood St., $189,900
Inbar Saporta to Cheryl Chandler, 2217 King St., $275,000
Jonathan and Sara Heaser to Kyle and Staci Lovejoy, N2230 Birchview Circle, $350,000
Onalaska
Elizabeth and Nicholas Kibler to Eugene Grenawalt, W8091 County Road Z, $245,000
Austin and Lauren Hegenbarth to Allan and Tanya Hanson, W6547 Woodland Pass, $458,000
JR Sand Lake LLC to Brendon Bender and Maranda Hilby, 2914 Cortland St., 2931 Beyer Road, $69,900
Donald and Margaret Stein to Mai Vang and Leng Vue, 1400 Cliffview Ave, $400,000
Colleen and Michael Walz to Brianna Dolinar and Colin Kammerzelt, 1821 Franklin St., $256,000
Norma Pierce Estate to Patrick and Rita Schwartz, 203 23th Court, $350,000
Bradley and Pamela Benrud to TDS Metrocom, 917 13th Ave. S., $280,000
Tarah Raaum to Karen Wright, N5611 Mohican Trail, $350,000
David Irish Estate to 35 Sunsets LLC, N5376 Hwy. 35, $205,500
Nicholas and Samantha McMahon to Adam and Jamie Bell, W8055 Forest Drive, $300,000
Justin Hoffman to Adam and Nicole Lee, 566 21st Ave., $350,000
Teresa and Todd Nedegaard to Kendra and Logan Lasack, 910 Fourth Ave. N., $195,000
M4 LLC to Margaret and Teddy Thompson, 316 Second Ave. S., $655,175
Heather Kamrowski to Christopher Vaaler, W7527 County Road ZB, $208,905
William Cota to Matthew and Nicole Hummel, 1105 Oak Ave., $310,000
Debra Kabat to Matthew Matel and Michelle Reisbig, N4594 Meadow Wood Road, $312,000
Carolina See to Allison and Lee Kashdan, 151 Fairway Court, $525,000
Nicole and Stuart Rupp to Michael Killmeyer and Stephanie Wyrostek, 2522 Hoeschler Drive, $280,000
Andrea and Lucas Alvin to Benjamin Bosteter and Renee Webb, 524 13th Place, $305,000
Holmen
Augusta Favre to Joshua and Kelsie Speltz, 202 Morris St., $232,500
Allan and Tanya Hanson to Megan and Nathan King, 802 Greenwood St., $385,000
Kenneth and Teresa Klein to Lucas Alvin, 901 Remington Drive, $380,000
Jason Kleinsasser to Nicholas and Victoria Theobald, 1132 Bridger Drive, $494,750
Jeffrey and Julie Connelly to Amber Fennigkoh, W7751 Parcher Court, $360,000
Jordan Hanson to James Shurson Revocable Trust, 320 North Star Road, $200,000
Maizoua and Steve Moua to Alex and Shannyn Greeno, 1003 Starlite Drive, $350,000
Kristen Freier to Saraswathi Punagin and Ganesh Shenoy, 906 Silver Drive, $357,525
Amy and Richard Venner to Nicholas and Samantha McMahon, W6871 Hidden Valley Road, $460,000
Jason and Nicole Dresen to Robert Cottrell Trust, 116 Wall St. E, $216,000
S&V Investments to Hope Stay Holdings, 3912 Circle Drive, $175,000
Dennis Grokowsky to Barbara Grokowsky, 430 Russell Drive
Elmwood Partners LTD to Benjamin Towle, 626 Laramie Lane, $62,900
Barbara and Jerome Johnson to KEL Investments, 112 Holmen Drive, $200,000
Brandon and Molly Beal to Gerald and Valerie Dewitt, 2006 Spakenburg Road, $440,000
Michael and Petra Nedoba to Jason and Jessica Kopp, N6384 Wildwood Valley Road, $92,500
Steve Spors to Brian and Robert Spors, N8895 Garfield Road, $51,133
Jill and Mark Dunne to Jaden and Tristan Hudson, W7189 Heram Road, $415,000
Carol and James Labuzzetta to Jon and Nancy Tribble, N6948 County Road V, $525,000
HG Group to Grant and Jan Frederixon, 1948 Spakenburg Road, $329,000
Hannah Dickinson to Brandi and Ryan Slosser, 306 Lilac Lane, $320,000
Joshua Wannemuehler to Julie and Ryan Terpstra, 207 McHugh St. E., $262,500
Maria Mason to Blaine Mason, 2906 Meadow Lark Lane, $222,000
Mathison Construction to James and Tracy Olson, 1926 Hudson St., $451,800
Chelsea and William Nicksic to Tracy McCurdy, 306 Peterson St., $405,000
West Salem
JTK Construction to Jamie Block and Elissa Habenicht, 431 Panther Pass, $450,000
Renee Gruen to Shawn Gruen and Jenna Kapter, 376 Clark St., $164,000
Amber Fennigkoh to Erika Botcher, 1043 John St., $435,000
Paul and Ronda Lavold to Jamie and Steven Saitta, N4952 Carlson Road, $385,000
Dana and Daniel Roemhild to Daniel Speer and Erin Sprester, 361 Youlon St., $300,000
Randy and Stephanie Wagner to Janet and Kristopher Pine, 204 Garland St., $280,500