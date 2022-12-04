Real estate transfers

City of La Crosse

Wisconsin Business & Education Services LLC to Eric Halvorson, 1115 and 1117 Division St., $262,000.

Victoria Moutsopoulos to Carol Murphy, 3411 27th St. S., $196,000.

Nathan Eitsert, Glen and Sage Gibbons to Christopher Kirk, 2808 Harvey St., $95,000.

Myron and Shirley Bryhn Irrevocable Trust to Lynn Nehring, 3532 Levy Lane, $260,500.

Haylee and John Munson to Sydney Aiello, 2127 King St., $250,000.

Ronald and Beverly Brown Joint Revocable Trust to Ronald Brown, 3310 Bayside Court.

Ronald Brown to Ronald Brown Revocable Trust, 3310 Bayside Court.

Kelly Colgan and Derek Hammen to Shane Murphy, 119 24th St. S., $249,900.

Paige and Stefano Fabiano to Hunter Clark and Branden Yates, 2504 Prospect St., $205,000.

Alicia and Jason Bird to Quintin Jerue and Julia Leach, 1900 East Ave. S., $185,000.

Rivers Edge Remodels LLC to HNCInvestments LLC, 932 Farnam St., $377,500.

SB Edifice LLC to VSC Corp, 1415 Market St., $26,000.

10 West Avenue LLC to Rosal Real Estate Holdings LLC, 325 West Ave. N., $1,500,000.

City of Onalaska

Olivia Chavez to Jillian and Sean Naughton, 1305 William Drive, $382,000.

Lynnette Iverson to Shawn Vanert, 1022 Kristy Lane, $160,000.

Betsy and Justin McGrath to Paige and Stefano Fabiano, 1218 Red Cedar Court, $460,000.

KC Revocable Trust to Kevin and Renee Herman, 1511 and 1513 Franklin St., $335,000.

Ramona and Ronald Callender to Ka Ying Lee and Mai Xao Xiong, 812 14th Ave. N., $315,000.

Gordon Davis to Sandra Davis, 408 Placid Court.

Ma Teresita and Mark Martinson to Hannah and Clifford Amundson Jr., 810 Park Ave., $300,000.

Angela Dingle to Dingle on a Tuesday Trust, 320 Sixth Ave. N.

George and Pamela Luecke Living Trust to Dianne Dalgleish, 227 Heritage Lane, $330,000.

Bangor

Barbara, Gary, George, Mary, Steven and Thomas Althoff, Gail Everson, Kathleen Proctor, Laurie Rowley and Nancy Schulte to Marcel and Sarah Kirberg, $1192,500.

Holmen

Raymond Mattison Estate to Dan and David Waters, $150,000.

Thorud Development LLC to Kenzbrook Properties LLC, $178,420.

Tonia Wright to Jay and Tara Farmer, $444,900.

Kobi and Travis Steele to Kaitlyn and Louden Ostrowski, $269,000.

Carolyn and Eugene McNurlen to Brian and Mary McNurlen.

West Salem

Julie Kriewald to Terry Johnson and Marilyn Skime-Johnson 1513 Waterloo Ave., $375,000.

Town of Bangor

Schroeder Family Trust to Earlene and Joseph Schroeder.

Town of Barre

Marcia Lloyd to Aric Bernhardt and Nicole Goergen, $75,000.

Town of Campbell

Wendy Freitag and Shannon Paludi to Susan Shawley, $100,000.

Susan Shawley to Lisa Josvai and Susan Shawley.

Richard Beyer to Anthony and Rachel Rausa, $695,000.

Town of Holland

PF Sumer LLC to Pamela Smaby, $193,000.

Town of Shelby

Anthony and Rachel Rausa to Carlisle Burns, $350,000.

Billy and Linda Bendel to Madeline and Matthew Ozanne, $213,000.