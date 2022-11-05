Real estate transfers

City of La Crosse

Ryan Seib to Assurity Investments LLC, 1202 Gillette St., 1552 George St.

Ryan Seib to Assurity Investments LLC,706 and 708 Seventh St. S.

Kelli Cleveland and Tracy Erickson to Austin Klatt, 2521 17th St. S., $195,000.

Leanne Bentzen, Donna and Mark Ritter to Marilyn and Michael Kendhammer, 1318 20th St. S., $162,500.

Michael and Bonice Leifer Trust to Jonathan Jr. and Margit Speckeen, 766 Hillview Ave., $210,000.

Izac Sheforgen to Alexandria and Izac Sheforgen, 1243 and 1245 Jackson St.

Heather Christensen to Jacob and Megan Runge, 2210 Barnabee Road, $230,000.

Great River Homes LLC to Heather Christensen, 3849 Sunnyside Drive W., $328,900.

Charles and Kristin Handy to Kodor Baalbaki, 928 King St. $445,000.

Weber Joint Revocable Trust to Christopher and Molly Wendt, 126 26th St. S., $345,000.

Basil Martin to Teresa and Todd Nedegaard, 3408 Leonard St., $170,000.

Billy Inglett Estate and Ruth Inglett Estate to Joshua and Stacy Osley, 622 15th St.S., $75,000.

Brian, David and Gregory Krajewski to Joel Wurm, 3134 26th St. S., $220,500.

Nathan Smith to Jade Willette, 2303 13th St. S., $183,000.

Deanne McConaughey to Marshall Bauer and Stephanie Hall, 3212 Elm Drive, $234,500.

Jennifer and Kirk Charipar to Theodore Koski and Nicole Oldenburg, 2402 32nd St. S., $266,000.

City of La Crosse to John and Sarah Olson, 717 Wall St.

Front Street Properties LLC to Metrofibernet LLC, 2401 Hauser St., $56,250.

Reynolds and Theresa Appell to Jennifer and Shawn Klapps, 2202 Farnam St.

Ann Harris and Mark Rybold to Karen Kramer, 2715 Ray Place, $129,666.

Karen Kramer to Karen and Steven Kramer, 2715 Ray Place.

Henry Anderson to Lisa Kube, 1809 Onalaska Ave., $160,000.

Larry Klahn Estate to Davy Properties LLP, 123 and 125 Sixth St. S., $470,000.

Charles Properties, Betsey and Douglas Farmer to Douglas and Betsey Farmer Joint Revocable Trust, 2121 and 2123 Cameron Ave.

Betsey and Douglas Farmer to Douglas and Betsey Farmer Joint Revocable Trust, 321 21st St. S.

Betsey and Douglas Farmer to Douglas and Betsey Farmer Joint Revocable Trust, 2125 Cameron Ave.

City of Onalaska

Ryan Anderson to Tara Anderson.

Alexandria Sheforgen to Alexandria and Izac Sheforgen, 1601 and 1603 Franklin St.

Tou Lee Vang and Pang Xiong to Taqueria Monarca LLC, 600 Gilster St., $258,000.

Michael and Michelle Frischmann to Jacob and Maureen Jones, 1334 Red Cedar Court, $368,500.

Douglas and Jennifer Appel to Eshita Chowdhury and Dpankar Mitra, 501 Birch St.,$301,000.

Holmen

Krysta Ruiz-Schnitzler and Troy Schnitzler to Kelli Cleveland, $185,000.

Moore & Moore Renovationg & Construction Inc. to Tammy and Thomas Powell, $483,009.

Troy Dudei to Jacob Powell and Dacia Wilcox, $225,000.

Kingsfield Estates LLC and Brandon Prinsen to Kingsfield Estates MHC LLC and the Public.

Nakomis Enterprises LLC to JMQ Properties LLC, $206,700.

Spencer Peters to Timothy Bosch, $300,000.

Brianna and Kyle Salomonsen to Ta Her and Xue Lor, $370,000.

Traditional Trades Inc. to Kou Vang and Ka Xiong, $71,315.

CS Holmen Locust II LLC to CD Holmen Locust II LLC and Premier Holmen Locust I LLC, $344,477.

KBE Homes LLC to Maria and Samuel Kube, $460,000.

Laurie and Scott Schroeder to See Lor and Lee Pao Vue, $350,000.

West Salem

AK Partners LLC to Barbara, Jonathan and Samuel Lindemann, $259,000.

Town of Bangor

Christine and Thomas Brown to Thomas and Christine Brown Trust.

Donald and Lonell LaBarre to Nashville North Properties LLC, $1,400,000.

Town of Barre

Katrina Lewis to Jason Lindvig Revocable Trust, $52,000.

Town of Burns

Cory Johnson to Abigail and Matt Opland, $296,500.

Angela and David Shafer to Jennifer Barber and Cory Johnson, $640,000.

Town of Campbell

John and Lynn Weiland to Douglas and Jennifer Appel, $434,000.

Daniel and Shelly Hansen to Daniel and Shelly Hansen Revocable Trust.

Adam and Sydnie Harder to Danielle Koch and Jakob Masterson, $216,500.

Gregory and Sarah Payne to Stanley Whiteeagle Jr., $245,000.

Town of Farmington

James Blank to Harold Blank, $50,000.

Craig and Roxanne Jaderston to Patrick Lince, $400,000.

Jacob Phillips to Adam, Cindy and Erin Glennie, $247,000.

Town of Greenfield

Brian and Victoria Campbell to Krystal and Ryan Campbell.

E-M Servais Family LTD Partnership to Town of Greenfield.

Town of Hamilton

Sandra Meyer to Sandra Meyer Family Irrevocable Trust.

Kevin Bradbury to Diane and Douglas Adams, $220,000.

Town of Holland

Austin Bol and Cassandra Hopp to Pheng Vang, $349,525.

Town of Medary

Jodie Rindt to Andrew and Krysta Riggle, $630,000.

Town of Onalaska

Lisa Fawcett to Katherine and Matthew Fawcett, $170,000.

Deanna Hoffman to Jason Kelley.

Jason and Laura Kelley to Jessica and Todd Deruyter, $235,000.

Eric and Rikki Wackershauser to Henry Anderson and Stacy Vaughn, $238,000.

Donn and Tammy Cooper to Danielle and Joshua Gage, $280,000.

Town of Shelby

Bonita and David Koudelka to David Koudelka and Tara Wetzel.

Marilyn Bott to Mazzola Construction Consulting LLC, $37,500.

Dan and Kathleen Gholson to Donna Hecker, $710,000.

Christina Slawson to Michael Mclain.

Michael Mclain to David and Jennifer Sanders, $225,000.

Aaron and Kathleen Miller Joint Revocable Trust and Miller Marital Trust to Aaron Miller.

Town of WashingtonDennis Kneifl Revocable Trust to Barbara and Ricky Mikshowsky