Real estate transfers

Elizabeth and Steven Arnold to Adam and Carolyn Starr, 2005 State St., $395,000
Joseph Zoellner to Ian Napiorkowski, 2207 Park Ave., $151,000
Collin Koval to Luke Thiele, 413 Eighth St. S., $167,000
Brendan and Valerie Gaffney to Kim Hoeth and David Wichman, 2140 Market St., $265,000
7 Rivers Home Watch to Matthew Jorstad, 1226 Denton St., $184,500
Bluffview Development Group to Maggie Laufenberg, 921 Fifth Ave. S., $227,500
Riverland Investments to Keith Kaufmann, 220, 222, Copeland Ave., $200,000
Amy and Christopher Gerke to Mitchel Dibelius and Rachel Reichert, 2122 Johnson St., $235,000
David and Janet Villeneuve to Charles and Judith Wamsley, 423 23rd St. S., $26,000
Samuel Larson to Jason Mahairas, 2333 Market St., $245,000
Jeffrey and Linda Deeth to Joshua and Stephanie Czys, W4911 Puent Road, $375,000
Benjamin and Kylie Burns to Aderemi and Adetayo Jaiyeola, 211 24th St. N., $420,000
Logan and Paige Schatzke to Kallie Bagnell, 2907 23rd St. S., $174,000
City of La Crosse to Emma Corell and Courtney Vail, 1516 19th St. S., $31,000
Nicklos Niceswanger to Jessa Lounsbrough and Drew Tschumper, 2832 29th Court S., $248,000
Big Cat Real Estate to Emma Corell and Courtney Vail, 1526 19th St., 1823 Redfield St., $4,197
Helen Follansbee Estate to Mazzola Construction Consulting, 5233, 5221 33rd St. S., $12,000
Cheryl and Duane Peterson to Casey Peterson, 225 Caledonia St.
Coral Johnson and Dakota Luster, 1210 Charles St., $163,000
Caroline and Garrett Zimmerman to Damian, Kelli and Wade Welper, 1923 21st St. S., $191,000
Adam and Chelsea Wing to Liliana and Nathan Hoover, 2502 King St., $399,900
Kerry and Peter Klismith to Breanna Goodwin, 404 Losey Blvd. N., $219,000
Jaden and Tristan Knutson Blake Christian, 2215 31st St. S., $335,000
Lal Patel to Andrea Stolpa, 1928 Loomis St., $165,000
Adam Hoffer to Hoffer LLC, 2807, 2809 South Ave.
Anne and Corey Hughes to Logan and Paige Schatzke, 4416, 4418 Markle Road, $240,000
Withrow Properties to Chase Sather, 3421 Greenbriar Court, $222,000
Onalaska
Jonathan Berkich to Jax Bryngelson, 216 Third Ave. S., $152,500
Layla Smaby to GP LLC, W8400 Woodview Drive, $115,000
Daniel and Sue Hruza to Dalton and Nicole Caira, 1009 Sunset Court, $389,000
Craig and Kate Waldvogel to Enrique and Ma Del Valera, 3391 Emerald Valley Drive, $140,000
Eagon Brothers LLC to Nancy and Thomas Yaeger, 305, 307 13th Court N., $305,000
Samantha Hoesley to Nancy and Thomas Yaeger, 309, 311 13th Court N., $312,000
David and Wendy Dechambeau to Kyle Bakalars and Ashley Holubets, 629 Hanson Court, $265,000
Connie Wagner Trust to Wilson Family Trust, 3024 Christenson Lane, $330,000
Secretary of Veterans Affairs USA to Charles and Leah Vogt, 2021 Maplewood Drive, $326,500
Erika and Kevin Kamrowski to Brittany Bara and Daniel Pivovar, 1120 Parkridge Drive, $331,000
Donald Betthauser to Eugene and Tracey Vonruden, 1436 Cliffview Ave., $340,000
Donna Medland Revocable Trust to David Goodenough and Becky Kaiser, 119 Calla Court, $400,500
Carolyn, Christopher, Steven and Vernell Hesselberg and Susan Kline to Jesse Wiley, N5998 County Road OT, $201,000
Richard Gillette Estate to Pamela Chaney, 4056 Pineview St., $380,000
James Fox and Mary Nelson to David and Kimberly Woggon, 1318 Wilson St., $330,000
Michael Berghefer to David Busse, 1504 Birka Lane, $325,000
Mary and Peter Bracha to Carolyn Greene and Lucas Morrissey, 643 Hauser Road, $570,000
Bangor
David and Diane Clayton to Guy and Rebecca Trampe, N2535 State Road 162, $515,000
Holmen
David and Susan Bartlett to Jerry and Tracy Harper, W5835 Mahlum Road, $649,900
Carolyn Greene and Lucas Morrissey to Jason Kleinsasser, 1225 Bridger Drive, $79,999
Dennis Slagle to Curtis and Jennifer Slagle, 1011 Deerfield St., $279,000
Briar Nothaus to Anthony and Melissa Mackler, 204 Wall St. E., $318,000
Desiree Chaefer to Shawn Daigle, W6127 Valley Place, $578,000
Elmwood Partners to HNTPRK LLC, 636 Laramie Lane, $62,900
Tina Vanlin to Doris and Michael Motte, 2016 Crooked Ave., $290,000
Christopher and Samantha Bernadot to Shane Collins and Tina Vanlin, 2138 Prairie Lane, $477,500
West Salem
Jeffrey and Karen Rich to Ethan Sobkowiak, N6510 County Road C
Kathy and Randy Wagner to Stephanie and Randy Wagner Jr., N6844 Eggens Coulee Road, $350,000
Matthew Klos to Sofia Clements, 525 Hamilton St. E, $220,000
Ross Holthaus to Kayla Leis, 607 Elm St., $35,000
Breanna Goodwin to Amanda and Lloyd McKinney, N5292 State Road 108, $237,500