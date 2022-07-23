Real estate transfers

Elizabeth and Steven Arnold to Adam and Carolyn Starr, 2005 State St., $395,000

Joseph Zoellner to Ian Napiorkowski, 2207 Park Ave., $151,000

Collin Koval to Luke Thiele, 413 Eighth St. S., $167,000

Brendan and Valerie Gaffney to Kim Hoeth and David Wichman, 2140 Market St., $265,000

7 Rivers Home Watch to Matthew Jorstad, 1226 Denton St., $184,500

Bluffview Development Group to Maggie Laufenberg, 921 Fifth Ave. S., $227,500

Riverland Investments to Keith Kaufmann, 220, 222, Copeland Ave., $200,000

Amy and Christopher Gerke to Mitchel Dibelius and Rachel Reichert, 2122 Johnson St., $235,000

David and Janet Villeneuve to Charles and Judith Wamsley, 423 23rd St. S., $26,000

Samuel Larson to Jason Mahairas, 2333 Market St., $245,000

Jeffrey and Linda Deeth to Joshua and Stephanie Czys, W4911 Puent Road, $375,000

Benjamin and Kylie Burns to Aderemi and Adetayo Jaiyeola, 211 24th St. N., $420,000

Logan and Paige Schatzke to Kallie Bagnell, 2907 23rd St. S., $174,000

City of La Crosse to Emma Corell and Courtney Vail, 1516 19th St. S., $31,000

Nicklos Niceswanger to Jessa Lounsbrough and Drew Tschumper, 2832 29th Court S., $248,000

Big Cat Real Estate to Emma Corell and Courtney Vail, 1526 19th St., 1823 Redfield St., $4,197

Helen Follansbee Estate to Mazzola Construction Consulting, 5233, 5221 33rd St. S., $12,000

Cheryl and Duane Peterson to Casey Peterson, 225 Caledonia St.

Coral Johnson and Dakota Luster, 1210 Charles St., $163,000

Caroline and Garrett Zimmerman to Damian, Kelli and Wade Welper, 1923 21st St. S., $191,000

Adam and Chelsea Wing to Liliana and Nathan Hoover, 2502 King St., $399,900

Kerry and Peter Klismith to Breanna Goodwin, 404 Losey Blvd. N., $219,000

Jaden and Tristan Knutson Blake Christian, 2215 31st St. S., $335,000

Lal Patel to Andrea Stolpa, 1928 Loomis St., $165,000

Adam Hoffer to Hoffer LLC, 2807, 2809 South Ave.

Anne and Corey Hughes to Logan and Paige Schatzke, 4416, 4418 Markle Road, $240,000

Withrow Properties to Chase Sather, 3421 Greenbriar Court, $222,000

Onalaska

Jonathan Berkich to Jax Bryngelson, 216 Third Ave. S., $152,500

Layla Smaby to GP LLC, W8400 Woodview Drive, $115,000

Daniel and Sue Hruza to Dalton and Nicole Caira, 1009 Sunset Court, $389,000

Craig and Kate Waldvogel to Enrique and Ma Del Valera, 3391 Emerald Valley Drive, $140,000

Eagon Brothers LLC to Nancy and Thomas Yaeger, 305, 307 13th Court N., $305,000

Samantha Hoesley to Nancy and Thomas Yaeger, 309, 311 13th Court N., $312,000

David and Wendy Dechambeau to Kyle Bakalars and Ashley Holubets, 629 Hanson Court, $265,000

Connie Wagner Trust to Wilson Family Trust, 3024 Christenson Lane, $330,000

Secretary of Veterans Affairs USA to Charles and Leah Vogt, 2021 Maplewood Drive, $326,500

Erika and Kevin Kamrowski to Brittany Bara and Daniel Pivovar, 1120 Parkridge Drive, $331,000

Donald Betthauser to Eugene and Tracey Vonruden, 1436 Cliffview Ave., $340,000

Donna Medland Revocable Trust to David Goodenough and Becky Kaiser, 119 Calla Court, $400,500

Carolyn, Christopher, Steven and Vernell Hesselberg and Susan Kline to Jesse Wiley, N5998 County Road OT, $201,000

Richard Gillette Estate to Pamela Chaney, 4056 Pineview St., $380,000

James Fox and Mary Nelson to David and Kimberly Woggon, 1318 Wilson St., $330,000

Michael Berghefer to David Busse, 1504 Birka Lane, $325,000

Mary and Peter Bracha to Carolyn Greene and Lucas Morrissey, 643 Hauser Road, $570,000

Bangor

David and Diane Clayton to Guy and Rebecca Trampe, N2535 State Road 162, $515,000

Holmen

David and Susan Bartlett to Jerry and Tracy Harper, W5835 Mahlum Road, $649,900

Carolyn Greene and Lucas Morrissey to Jason Kleinsasser, 1225 Bridger Drive, $79,999

Dennis Slagle to Curtis and Jennifer Slagle, 1011 Deerfield St., $279,000

Briar Nothaus to Anthony and Melissa Mackler, 204 Wall St. E., $318,000

Desiree Chaefer to Shawn Daigle, W6127 Valley Place, $578,000

Elmwood Partners to HNTPRK LLC, 636 Laramie Lane, $62,900

Tina Vanlin to Doris and Michael Motte, 2016 Crooked Ave., $290,000

Christopher and Samantha Bernadot to Shane Collins and Tina Vanlin, 2138 Prairie Lane, $477,500

West Salem

Jeffrey and Karen Rich to Ethan Sobkowiak, N6510 County Road C

Kathy and Randy Wagner to Stephanie and Randy Wagner Jr., N6844 Eggens Coulee Road, $350,000

Matthew Klos to Sofia Clements, 525 Hamilton St. E, $220,000

Ross Holthaus to Kayla Leis, 607 Elm St., $35,000

Breanna Goodwin to Amanda and Lloyd McKinney, N5292 State Road 108, $237,500