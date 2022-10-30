Real estate transfers

City of La CrosseDavid and Melanie Stender to Silver Creek Investments LLC, 716 St. Paul St., $75,000.
Silver Creek Investments LLC to Arbanasi Properties LLC, $97,500.
Robin Roberts and Linda Wauters to Robin Roberts Revocable Trust, 2514 Loomis St.
Craig and Stacy Masters to Benjamin and Samantha Kramer, 1927 21st Terrace S., $200,000.
Zink Property Management LLC to Nichole and Philip Benson, 1018 Gillette St., $170,000.
Jiachun and Thomas Strange to King Housing LLC, 1522 King St., $245,000.
Janet Balfany Estate to Jason Burmeister, 808 22nd St. S., $125,300.
Ying Chang, Nhia and Shoua Yang to Chia Xiong and Yong Neng Vue, 1630 Denton St., $242,000.
Amanda Frommelt and Benjamin Hadley to Chase Braun, 1020 10th St. S., $152,500.
Futures Rentals LLC to Rivers Edge Remodels LLC, 932 Farnam St., $320,000.
Bruce Ammerman Estate to Linda Schmitz, 2805 Hamilton St., $95,000.
Muriel Smith to David and Sandra Schroeder, 1127 Fifth Ave. S., $25,000.
Douglas Clements to Gretchen Clements, 1306 Adams St.
Amy and Todd Stinson to Noah Stinson, 2550 13th Place S., $250,000.
Song Chen and Yilanna Hu to Alexandria Divine and Izac Sheforgen, 1319, 1321 and 1323 Caledonia St., $291,000.
Lawrence and Tracy Dahl to Kristin Trohkimoinen, 116 23rd St. S., $320,000.
Shirley Heeter Estate to Big Dubbs LLC, 2402 La Crosse St., $260,000.
Joseph Gow and Carmen Wilson toJon and Cindy Feldhake Living Trust, 4937 County Road B, $267,500.
Backward is Foward LLC to Shelter Development Inc, 158 State Road 16, $200,000.
Frances Smith to Jane and Wayne Hermann, 2630 King St., $158,000.
MAT Rentals LLC to Zink Property Management LLC, 1000 Charles St., $50,000.
Virginia Wintersteen to Mark and Stephanie Christensen, 422 14th St. S., $475,000.
Lily Ladue to GP LLC, 2130 Wood St., $135,900.
Janet Amaral to R. Heintz Properties LLC, 2833 21st Terrace S., $103,500.
Lori Schultz; David, Gregory, Larry, Mark, Peter and Steven Thompson to Deborah Packard, 823 Sill St., $118,000.
Martin Warehousing LLC to Waterfront Legacy LLC, 122 Buchner Place, $15,000.
Christine Bolwahn, Steven Ferguson, Debra Heyroth, James and Paul McCann, Linda Pischke, Laura Rustad and Cynthia Wall to Buchne Properties LLC, 780 24th St. N., $137,800.
William McCann to Buchner Properties LLC, 780 24th St. N., $17,200.
Amy and Andre Jankowski to Ituriel Lopez and Antonio Reynaga, 4530 El Camino Real Drive, $380,000.
City of OnalaskaElmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Elisa and Ronald Houser, $248,000.
Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to David Wise, $124,000.
John Franke Trust to Edward Vanravenstein, 1519 Cliffview Ave., $486,000.
Katherine Connelly to Mathew and Tiffany Wuensch, 62412th Ave. N., $246,000.
Sandra Retzlaff Estate to Brandon Erickson and Niki Paisley, 447 Court Road, $130,000.
Belind Weinberg Revocable Trust to Kirk and Teresa Douglas, 1558 Young Drive W., $399,900.
Dorothy and Lee Strozinsky to Rebecca Hammond, 1703 Jennifer Court, $301,000.
Noah Stinson to Joshua and Olivia Pellowski, 531 Ninth Ave. S., $197,000.
Christopher and Danyel Zielke to Kenz Brook Properties LLC, 909 and 915 13th Ave. S.
Holmen
Jony Xiong to Langsha and Yia Xiong, $275,000.
Kingsfield Estates LLC to Kingsfield Estates MHC LLC, $20,000.
Trust Olson to Craig and Stacy Masters, $362,500.
Mandip and Randhir Virk, Mehar Construction LLC.
KBE Homes LLC to John and Jody Planinsheck Revocable Living Trust, $424,900.
Alex and Jennifer Allen to Jason and Laura Kelley, $460,000.
Steve and Kia Yang to Savanna and Steven Vang.
Dorothy and Victor Hart to Becky and Pheng Vang, $365,000.
Rockland
William Johnson to William Johnson Irrevocable Living Trust.
West Salem
Michelle Anderson to Cathy Selck, $250,000.
Allen Real Estate Holdings LLC to James Shurson Revocable Trust, $520,000.
J. Watermen Partners LLCto Juan Gutierrez, $21,000.
Jason and Kathryn Yahnke to James Shurson Revocable Trust, $189,000.
Town of BangorPaul Amborn to Paul and Sheryl Amborn.
Town of BarreCathy and James Selck to Carrie and Evan Erickson, $492,500.
Town of BurnsGale Jerome to Marilyn and Perry Schrock, $238,000.
Town of GreenfieldSusan Fox to Susan Fox Revocable Trust.
Town of HamiltonMelissa and Patrick Murray to James Jeffers, $1,800.
Connie and Quincy Thurin to Dena and Jason Wahoske, $310,000.
Hulberg Family Survivors Trust to Diane and Neil Hendrickson, $85,000.
Town of MedaryTerry J. and Terry M. Houlihan to Terry M. and Terry J. Houlihan Revocable Trust.
Town of OnalaskaEllen and Kirk Dettmann to Schwantes Family Trust, $320,000.
Brooke and Nathan Tourville to Molly and Ted Medinger, $225,000.
Brandyn and Sydney Domnie to Clayton Magsam, $177,000.
Town of ShelbyJane and Keith Butler to Jane and Keith Butler Trust.
Jill and Joel Wurm to Amanda and Brandon Stelloh, $325,000.
Tippetts Rentals LLC to Patrick Lince, $125,000.
Mark Leske to Joan and Paul Leske, $39,667.
Joshua and Nedra Blietz to Elizabeth Abbas and Nicholas Salata, $710,000.