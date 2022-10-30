 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Real estate transfers

City of La CrosseDavid and Melanie Stender to Silver Creek Investments LLC, 716 St. Paul St., $75,000.

Silver Creek Investments LLC to Arbanasi Properties LLC, $97,500.

Robin Roberts and Linda Wauters to Robin Roberts Revocable Trust, 2514 Loomis St.

Craig and Stacy Masters to Benjamin and Samantha Kramer, 1927 21st Terrace S., $200,000.

Zink Property Management LLC to Nichole and Philip Benson, 1018 Gillette St., $170,000.

Jiachun and Thomas Strange to King Housing LLC, 1522 King St., $245,000.

Janet Balfany Estate to Jason Burmeister, 808 22nd St. S., $125,300.

Ying Chang, Nhia and Shoua Yang to Chia Xiong and Yong Neng Vue, 1630 Denton St., $242,000.

Amanda Frommelt and Benjamin Hadley to Chase Braun, 1020 10th St. S., $152,500.

Futures Rentals LLC to Rivers Edge Remodels LLC, 932 Farnam St., $320,000.

Bruce Ammerman Estate to Linda Schmitz, 2805 Hamilton St., $95,000.

Muriel Smith to David and Sandra Schroeder, 1127 Fifth Ave. S., $25,000.

Douglas Clements to Gretchen Clements, 1306 Adams St.

Amy and Todd Stinson to Noah Stinson, 2550 13th Place S., $250,000.

Song Chen and Yilanna Hu to Alexandria Divine and Izac Sheforgen, 1319, 1321 and 1323 Caledonia St., $291,000.

Lawrence and Tracy Dahl to Kristin Trohkimoinen, 116 23rd St. S., $320,000.

Shirley Heeter Estate to Big Dubbs LLC, 2402 La Crosse St., $260,000.

Joseph Gow and Carmen Wilson toJon and Cindy Feldhake Living Trust, 4937 County Road B, $267,500.

Backward is Foward LLC to Shelter Development Inc, 158 State Road 16, $200,000.

Frances Smith to Jane and Wayne Hermann, 2630 King St., $158,000.

MAT Rentals LLC to Zink Property Management LLC, 1000 Charles St., $50,000.

Virginia Wintersteen to Mark and Stephanie Christensen, 422 14th St. S., $475,000.

Lily Ladue to GP LLC, 2130 Wood St., $135,900.

Janet Amaral to R. Heintz Properties LLC, 2833 21st Terrace S., $103,500.

Lori Schultz; David, Gregory, Larry, Mark, Peter and Steven Thompson to Deborah Packard, 823 Sill St., $118,000.

Martin Warehousing LLC to Waterfront Legacy LLC, 122 Buchner Place, $15,000.

Christine Bolwahn, Steven Ferguson, Debra Heyroth, James and Paul McCann, Linda Pischke, Laura Rustad and Cynthia Wall to Buchne Properties LLC, 780 24th St. N., $137,800.

William McCann to Buchner Properties LLC, 780 24th St. N., $17,200.

Amy and Andre Jankowski to Ituriel Lopez and Antonio Reynaga, 4530 El Camino Real Drive, $380,000.

City of OnalaskaElmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Elisa and Ronald Houser, $248,000.

Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to David Wise, $124,000.

John Franke Trust to Edward Vanravenstein, 1519 Cliffview Ave., $486,000.

Katherine Connelly to Mathew and Tiffany Wuensch, 62412th Ave. N., $246,000.

Sandra Retzlaff Estate to Brandon Erickson and Niki Paisley, 447 Court Road, $130,000.

Belind Weinberg Revocable Trust to Kirk and Teresa Douglas, 1558 Young Drive W., $399,900.

Dorothy and Lee Strozinsky to Rebecca Hammond, 1703 Jennifer Court, $301,000.

Noah Stinson to Joshua and Olivia Pellowski, 531 Ninth Ave. S., $197,000.

Christopher and Danyel Zielke to Kenz Brook Properties LLC, 909 and 915 13th Ave. S.

Holmen

Jony Xiong to Langsha and Yia Xiong, $275,000.

Kingsfield Estates LLC to Kingsfield Estates MHC LLC, $20,000.

Trust Olson to Craig and Stacy Masters, $362,500.

Mandip and Randhir Virk, Mehar Construction LLC.

KBE Homes LLC to John and Jody Planinsheck Revocable Living Trust, $424,900.

Alex and Jennifer Allen to Jason and Laura Kelley, $460,000.

Steve and Kia Yang to Savanna and Steven Vang.

Dorothy and Victor Hart to Becky and Pheng Vang, $365,000.

Rockland

William Johnson to William Johnson Irrevocable Living Trust.

West Salem

Michelle Anderson to Cathy Selck, $250,000.

Allen Real Estate Holdings LLC to James Shurson Revocable Trust, $520,000.

J. Watermen Partners LLCto Juan Gutierrez, $21,000.

Jason and Kathryn Yahnke to James Shurson Revocable Trust, $189,000.

Town of BangorPaul Amborn to Paul and Sheryl Amborn.

Town of BarreCathy and James Selck to Carrie and Evan Erickson, $492,500.

Town of BurnsGale Jerome to Marilyn and Perry Schrock, $238,000.

Town of GreenfieldSusan Fox to Susan Fox Revocable Trust.

Town of HamiltonMelissa and Patrick Murray to James Jeffers, $1,800.

Connie and Quincy Thurin to Dena and Jason Wahoske, $310,000.

Hulberg Family Survivors Trust to Diane and Neil Hendrickson, $85,000.

Town of MedaryTerry J. and Terry M. Houlihan to Terry M. and Terry J. Houlihan Revocable Trust.

Town of OnalaskaEllen and Kirk Dettmann to Schwantes Family Trust, $320,000.

Brooke and Nathan Tourville to Molly and Ted Medinger, $225,000.

Brandyn and Sydney Domnie to Clayton Magsam, $177,000.

Town of ShelbyJane and Keith Butler to Jane and Keith Butler Trust.

Jill and Joel Wurm to Amanda and Brandon Stelloh, $325,000.

Tippetts Rentals LLC to Patrick Lince, $125,000.

Mark Leske to Joan and Paul Leske, $39,667.

Joshua and Nedra Blietz to Elizabeth Abbas and Nicholas Salata, $710,000.

